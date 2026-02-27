Nigeria’s electricity supply is facing fresh strain as gas shortages continue to disrupt thermal power generation

The Independent System Operator reports that generation has dropped to an average of 4,300MW, leaving Distribution Companies with reduced allocations

Officials warn that load shedding is being implemented to stabilise the grid until gas supply improves

Nigeria’s Independent System Operator (ISO) has announced that the country’s electricity generation is currently averaging around 4,300MW, a figure it says is mainly due to inadequate gas supply to thermal power stations.

In a statement released on February 27, 2027, the ISO explained that thermal plants make up the bulk of Nigeria’s generation mix, meaning any disruption in gas supply has a direct impact on available capacity and overall grid output.

Independent System Operator Confirms Load Shedding as Gas Supply Drops Below 43% of Requirement

Source: Getty Images

Gas supply falls short of demand

According to operational data, thermal plants require about 1,629.75 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day to run at optimal levels. However, as of February 23, 2026, actual supply stood at just 692.00 MMSCF. This represents less than 43% of the required volume, leading to constrained generation output.

The ISO noted that the reduced supply has forced lower energy allocations to Distribution Companies (DisCos), which in turn affects electricity consumers nationwide.

Load shedding to maintain grid stability

The statement added that when system generation drops significantly, the ISO is compelled to implement load shedding across the grid.

Available energy is dispatched in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) MYTO allocation percentages to maintain stability and prevent disturbances.

Regret over consumer impact

The ISO expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to consumers and market participants. It said:

“While we regret the inconvenience this situation may cause electricity consumers and affected market participants, we will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure full energy allocation as soon as gas supply improves and generation capacity is restored.”

National grid under pressure as 17 power stations shut down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity generation declined sharply last weekend after 17 of the country’s 25 power plants stopped producing power, reducing total output by 1,471.69 megawatts (MW).

Data obtained from the portal of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) as of 2:10 pm showed that only eight plants were generating electricity at the time.

The country’s installed generation capacity is above 13,000MW, but under stable conditions, actual supply typically ranges between 4,000MW and 5,000MW. Sunday’s output of 1,471MW represents less than 12% of installed capacity.

