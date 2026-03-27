Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reacted to speculations on the planned initial public offering

The company said that recent reports circulating on the media and social platforms are unauthorised

The company cautioned stakeholders to disregard speculative claims on the IPO

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) has dismissed recent media reports and online speculation suggesting that the company is planning an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

In a statement released on Thursday, March 26, the company described the circulating information as unauthorised and unverified.

Dangote warns public against relying on social media speculation on IPO plans

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery on IPO

Dangote stated that it had taken note of “recent circulation of unauthorised information across various media and social platforms regarding a potential Initial Public Offering,” stressing that such reports did not originate from the enterprise.

It further cautioned that “several online platforms and unofficial sources have published unverified, and in some instances inaccurate, information relating to a potential offering,” adding that such claims should be treated with caution by the public and investors, Punch reports.

The company also clarified that “all official updates regarding any potential transaction will be communicated strictly through DPRP’s formal public disclosures and announcements issued by its appointed advisers,” in line with regulatory requirements.

The statement reads:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals ("DPRP" or the "Enterprise") has noted with concern the recent circulation of unauthorised information across various media and social platforms regarding a potential Initial Public Offering ("IPO").

"DPRP further notes that several online platforms and unofficial sources have published unverified, and in some instances inaccurate, information relating to a potential offering. Such reports do not originate from DPRP and should be treated with caution.

"All official updates regarding any potential transaction will be communicated strictly through DPRP's formal public disclosures and announcements issued by its appointed advisers, in line with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

"Accordingly, the public, investors, and all market participants are strongly advised to disregard speculative commentary and rely solely on verified information formally issued by DPRP or its authorised representatives.

No IPO timeline announced, says Dangote Refinery Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

"DPRP remains committed to the highest standards of transparency, corporate governance and market integrity. The Enterprise also underscores the importance of responsible public communication and urges commentators, analysts and social media influencers to rely only on authenticated information.

"DPRP assures stakeholders that, when appropriate, comprehensive and accurate details regarding any proposed transaction will be made available through official channels, including regulatory filings, authorised press releases, and coordinated communications by the Enterprise and its appointed advisers.

"This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer, if made, will be undertaken solely on the basis of duly authorised offer documentation and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements."

Dangote announces new job

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Dangote Group is inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for 60 new job openings across its operations.

The available positions span corporate, technical, engineering, and operational roles across its cement, food, sugar and other business units.

The company offers candidates competitive salaries, career growth opportunities, and a supportive work environment.

Source: Legit.ng