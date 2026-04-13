Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have risen across the country based on rates released by retailers

Experts link the price surge to global crises, naira depreciation, and limited domestic supply

Consumers and stakeholders are calling for government intervention to stabilise prices

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Consumers across Nigeria have raised concerns over the steady increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, as the cost continues to rise nationwide.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the surge in prices is putting pressure on households and appears to contradict ongoing federal government campaigns promoting clean and affordable energy use.

Depot prices have increased significantly, with 20 metric tonnes now costing over N21 million. Photo: Wirestock.

Source: Getty Images

Prices climb across regions

Findings show that cooking gas now sells for as high as N1,500 per kilogram in many parts of the country. Depot prices have also increased significantly, with 20 metric tonnes of LPG now costing over N21 million, up from N18 million recorded in March.

While the South-South region reportedly records the highest prices, other regions, including the North, are also experiencing steady increases, though at slightly lower levels.

In Kano, some vendors sell 12.5kg cylinders for as much as N16,800. At MM Fago, a retail outlet, the price rose from N14,800 to N16,800, while refilling a 6kg cylinder increased from N7,400 to N8,400.

However, prices vary across outlets. At Alfa Tashir LPG plant, a kilogram sells for N1,220, translating to N15,250 for 12.5kg and N7,320 for 6kg.

A resident, Nasiru Ali, said he often buys from retail outlets, noting that transport costs make depot prices less attractive.

Households resort to charcoal, firewood

Several consumers who spoke to *Daily Trust* said they have begun to rely on alternative cooking methods due to the high cost of gas.

A civil servant, Mrs Aduke Joseph, said she now alternates between gas and charcoal to manage expenses.

“I choose days I use cooking gas and sometimes I use charcoal to supplement this,” she said.

Similarly, Ibadan-based housewife Ashabi Lawal said she has temporarily switched to firewood, coal, and sawdust due to affordability challenges.

In Abuja, residents also reported increased reliance on charcoal stoves. Halima Ibrahim said refilling a 6kg cylinder now costs around N7,800, which she considers unsustainable.

Some users have reduced consumption patterns to cope. Abuja resident David Emmanuel said he now buys smaller quantities of gas during refills.

A dealer, however, attributed retail prices to upstream costs, noting that marketers supply gas to retailers at about N1,000 to N1,100 per kilogram, leaving a margin of around N200.

Factors behind price increase

Observers link the rising cost of LPG to global and domestic factors. These include geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affecting oil production and shipping, as well as the depreciation of the naira.

Limited domestic supply and infrastructure gaps have also increased reliance on imports, pushing prices higher.

Data indicates that Nigeria’s cooking gas supply dropped from 5.1 metric tonnes per day in December 2025 to about 4.7 metric tonnes in February 2026.

Despite this, indigenous sources, including the Nigeria LNG (NLNG), accounted for about 87% of the supply in 2025.

Many households are switching to alternatives like charcoal and firewood due to affordability challenges. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Calls for government intervention

Some Nigerians are urging the government to take steps to stabilise prices and boost local supply.

A businessman, Rasheed Adeleke, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the rising cost of cooking gas has disrupted his household budget and increased overall energy expenses.

He called for policies that would encourage greater domestic utilisation of gas and reduce dependence on imports.

According to him, sustained high prices could discourage adoption of cooking gas and undermine efforts to promote cleaner energy in the country.

Cooking gas prices jump over Middle East crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian households could face more than a 5% rise in cooking gas prices due to volatile global energy markets.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are driving higher crude oil prices, affecting LPG rates in Nigeria.

Experts warn that ongoing instability will lead to higher premiums for essential energy products.

Source: Legit.ng