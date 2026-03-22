Eko Electricity Distribution Company reports a significant power outage in Lagos due to a fire from a gas tanker collision

At least two fatalities were reported after a gas explosion in Sangotedo caused by the incident

Residents advised to follow safety precautions as EKEDC works to restore power across affected areas

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has alerted Lagos residents of a significant power outage affecting multiple areas across the state.

The disruption stems from a fiery incident along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, triggered by a vehicle collision with a stationary gas tanker.

Lagos residents thrown into darkness as tanker cuts supply, DisCo raises the alarm. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the company’s statement on Saturday, the fire caused severe damage to critical electricity infrastructure, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. EKEDC assured the public that technical teams are working to restore electricity safely and efficiently.

Details of the incident

The disruption is linked to the Ibeju and Medallion 33kV feeders, including essential conductors and overhead line equipment, which were destroyed by the blaze. EKEDC stated:

"Please be informed that the current power outage was caused by a fire incident that occurred last night following a vehicle collision with a stationary gas tanker. The resulting fire led to significant damage to the Ibeju and Medallion 33kV feeders, including critical conductors and overhead line equipment."

The utility company has listed the affected areas as including Medallion Company, Sangotedo, Majek, Fidiso, Awoyaya, Container, Eputu, Lagasa, Losoro, Kajola, and Onisan—all connected to the Ibeju 33kV feeder.

Human and property impact

The blackout follows a tragic gas explosion early Saturday in Sangotedo, Lagos, after the tanker collided with a tipper truck.

Reports indicate at least two people lost their lives, while warehouses, roadside shops, and other properties were destroyed by the rapidly spreading inferno.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to control the blaze, and EKEDC engineers immediately began assessing the damage to restore power.

Broader electricity supply challenges

Lagos’ power situation is part of a wider national electricity supply crisis. Factors like maintenance schedules, grid collapses, and infrastructure limitations have repeatedly affected residents and businesses.

Recently, a report by Nairametrics disclosed that Amuwo-Odofin could face a four-month blackout due to rehabilitation work on a 132kV substation, involving the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ikeja Electric.

Lines impacted include the 11-AmuwoINJ-T1 and T2, serving Old Ojo Road, Ijesha Express, Jakande 1 & 2, as well as the 33-AmuwoTCN lines supplying Amukoko and Hongxing 1 & 2.

Additionally, EKEDC had previously announced a three-day planned outage in Lekki to carry out network upgrades aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving electricity reliability.

What residents should know

EKEDC urged affected customers to remain patient as repair works continue. Residents are advised to follow safety precautions during the blackout, including limiting the use of generators and ensuring electrical appliances are switched off to prevent accidents when power is restored.

Lagos residents thrown into darkness as tanker cuts supply, DisCo raises the alarm. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The company reiterated its commitment to restoring electricity promptly while safeguarding staff and residents during repair operations.

As Lagosians await power restoration, this incident underscores the need for improved infrastructure and heightened safety measures around critical supply routes.

DisCo alerts residents of a 4-month power disruption

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikeja Electric has informed residents and business owners in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State that they may experience a prolonged power outage lasting up to four months due to scheduled maintenance at a major transmission facility.

The outage is linked to the rehabilitation of a 132kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation at the Amuwo Transmission Station.

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to prepare for disruptions during the period.

Source: Legit.ng