Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited has opened applications for its Applied Technology Training Program (ATTP)

The company said the programme will equip participants with hands-on technical training and practical skills

Seplat Energy added that successful trainees will receive internationally recognised City & Guilds certification

Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) has opened applications for its Applied Technology Training Program (ATTP) for young Nigerian graduates.

The company said the initiative is designed to equip participants with world-class oil and gas knowledge and practical skills required for entry-level technician roles in the energy sector.

Seplat is Nigeria leading indigionous oil producing company. Photo: Hybrid Images

New opportunity for Nigerian youth

Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited announced the launch of its Applied Technology Training Program, aimed at empowering young Nigerians to build technical careers in the oil and gas industry.

It noted that the programme is a City & Guilds–approved foundation-level training initiative designed to develop skilled energy professionals through hands-on learning and expert-led instruction.

In a statement, Seplat Energy said the programme has been in existence since 1995, when it was run by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), and is now managed by Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited, the operator of the joint venture with the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

Seplat Energy said:

“The Applied Technology Training Program will run for approximately 23 months at the Seplat Energy Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Eket.

"This programme is designed to empower young Nigerians with practical technical skills and internationally recognised certifications, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy industry.”

Seplat Energy said that upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a Seplat Energy certificate of completion and a City & Guilds certificate in Applied Engineering Technology in their chosen discipline.

Seplat Energy supports young Nigerians in building sustainable energy careers. Photo: seplat

Eligibility criteria for applicants

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be Nigerian citizens

Must possess a National Diploma (ND) in Chemical Engineering Technology, Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, or Petroleum Engineering Technology

Must have graduated with a minimum of Upper Credit obtained no earlier than 2023

Applicants with higher qualifications will not be considered

Must possess a valid government-issued identity card

Seplat Energy noted that only successful candidates will be contacted.

Application process and deadline

Seplat said interested and qualified candidates are expected to submit their applications online by providing personal and educational details and uploading the required documents.

The application deadline is Thursday, January 30, 2026.

Man shares experience on Seplat recruitment

Earlier, Legit.ng reportd that a young man, Habeeb Oladipupo, who applied for the Seplat Energy Graduate Trainee scheme, shared his outcome.

He displayed the mail he received from the company after participating in the recruitment process.

The young man shared the mail he got from the company, which stated that his application was not successful.

He sent an open letter to Seplat Energy, telling them that he rejected the mail they sent to him.

