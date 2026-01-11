Seplat Energy Announces Youth Training Programme, Invites Application
- Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited has opened applications for its Applied Technology Training Program (ATTP)
- The company said the programme will equip participants with hands-on technical training and practical skills
- Seplat Energy added that successful trainees will receive internationally recognised City & Guilds certification
Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) has opened applications for its Applied Technology Training Program (ATTP) for young Nigerian graduates.
The company said the initiative is designed to equip participants with world-class oil and gas knowledge and practical skills required for entry-level technician roles in the energy sector.
New opportunity for Nigerian youth
It noted that the programme is a City & Guilds–approved foundation-level training initiative designed to develop skilled energy professionals through hands-on learning and expert-led instruction.
In a statement, Seplat Energy said the programme has been in existence since 1995, when it was run by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), and is now managed by Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited, the operator of the joint venture with the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).
Seplat Energy said:
“The Applied Technology Training Program will run for approximately 23 months at the Seplat Energy Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Eket.
"This programme is designed to empower young Nigerians with practical technical skills and internationally recognised certifications, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy industry.”
Seplat Energy said that upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a Seplat Energy certificate of completion and a City & Guilds certificate in Applied Engineering Technology in their chosen discipline.
Eligibility criteria for applicants
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Must be Nigerian citizens
- Must possess a National Diploma (ND) in Chemical Engineering Technology, Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, or Petroleum Engineering Technology
- Must have graduated with a minimum of Upper Credit obtained no earlier than 2023
- Applicants with higher qualifications will not be considered
- Must possess a valid government-issued identity card
Seplat Energy noted that only successful candidates will be contacted.
Application process and deadline
Seplat said interested and qualified candidates are expected to submit their applications online by providing personal and educational details and uploading the required documents.
The application deadline is Thursday, January 30, 2026.
