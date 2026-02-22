Aliko Dangote announces plans for a massive petrochemical facility in Nigeria, aimed to dominate detergent raw material production

The new plant will produce 400,000 tonnes of linear alkylbenzene, boosting Africa's detergent manufacturing capacity significantly

Dangote Group’s expansion reflects Nigeria's ambition to become a major industrial hub, reducing import dependency and stabilising supply chains

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to establish a massive petrochemical facility that will manufacture key raw materials used in detergent production, positioning Nigeria as a dominant supplier across Africa.

The project, located within the sprawling Dangote Refinery complex, is expected to be completed within 30 months and will significantly alter the competitive landscape currently occupied by multinational consumer goods giants such as Unilever and PZ Cussons.

Dangote disclosed on Saturday, February 21, 2026, while addressing journalists during a refinery tour led by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari.

400,000 tonnes capacity, Africa in focus

At the heart of the project is a planned annual production capacity of 400,000 tonnes of linear alkylbenzene, or LAB, the primary feedstock used in producing surfactants, which serve as the active cleaning agents in detergents.

Dangote noted that current production capacity on the continent is significantly lower. Algeria operates a facility producing 100,000 tonnes annually, while Egypt has a 50,000-tonne plant.

By comparison, the new Nigerian facility will more than double existing African output combined.

According to him, the volume from the plant will be sufficient to meet detergent manufacturers’ needs across the continent, reducing dependence on imports from outside Africa and strengthening regional supply chains.

Not just a refinery, but an industrial hub

Prior report by TheCables revealed that Dangote emphasised that the refinery complex is rapidly transforming into something far larger than a fuel production site.

Instead, it is evolving into an integrated industrial and petrochemical ecosystem designed to support multiple manufacturing value chains.

“This is not just a refinery,” he said, stressing that the addition of a LAB plant underscores the group’s strategy to deepen Nigeria’s industrial base.

The move aligns with broader efforts to reduce import dependence by producing critical industrial inputs locally.

By supplying detergent manufacturers directly with raw materials, the facility could lower production costs, stabilise supply, and potentially improve pricing competitiveness for locally produced cleaning products, according to a report by Channels Television.

Dangote also hinted at collaboration with NNPC within the complex, describing the site as a shared industrial space that will support further expansion in petrochemicals and allied industries.

Expanding the Dangote industrial empire

The LAB project forms part of Dangote Group’s wider expansion in oil, gas, and petrochemicals, complementing its existing refining operations and fertiliser production.

The conglomerate already maintains a diversified portfolio spanning cement manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, packaging, and logistics.

The addition of large-scale detergent input production signals an ambition to extend its footprint deeper into consumer goods supply chains without necessarily producing finished detergent brands.

Dangote Refinery is more than a refining facility as billionaire unveils plant for detergent input making. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

By focusing on raw materials rather than retail products, the group positions itself as a strategic supplier to manufacturers across Africa, including long-established multinational brands and emerging local players.

If delivered within the projected timeline, the 400,000-tonne plant could shift Africa’s detergent manufacturing dynamics, anchoring supply within Nigeria and strengthening the country’s status as a major industrial powerhouse on the continent.

