Nigeria’s oil production outlook has received a major lift following the successful discovery of a new oil well in the shallow offshore western Niger Delta by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

The discovery, known as the Awodi-07 appraisal and exploration well, is expected to support plans by the NNPC Ltd/Chevron Joint Venture to raise crude oil production to about 146,000 barrels per day, a move seen as critical to boosting government revenue and strengthening national energy security.

Awodi-07 well records encouraging results

NNPC confirmed the development in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, congratulating Chevron, the operator of the joint venture, on the successful completion of drilling activities.

According to Odeh, the Awodi-07 well was drilled as part of ongoing efforts by the joint venture to further delineate and unlock hydrocarbon potential within its asset portfolio.

“Drilling operations commenced in late November 2025 and were concluded in mid-December 2025, with all activities executed safely, efficiently, and in strict compliance with approved operational and regulatory standards,” he said.

He added that following extensive testing, logging, and data acquisition, the well was safely secured, marking the successful close of the programme.

Significant hydrocarbon presence confirmed

Results from the Awodi-07 well were described as highly encouraging, confirming a significant presence of hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones.

According to a Punch report, Odeh noted that the outcome represents a key milestone for the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture, strengthening confidence in the underlying asset and reinforcing the prospectivity of the area.

“The success of Awodi-07 highlights the effectiveness of disciplined exploration, sound technical evaluation, and strong operational collaboration between NNPC Ltd and Chevron,” he stated.

NNPC GCEO hails strategic importance

Commenting on the achievement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, praised Chevron for its operational excellence and technical competence.

“The success of the Awodi-07 well reinforces the strength of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture and our shared commitment to responsibly growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves,” Ojulari said.

He stressed that the discovery aligns with NNPC’s strategic priorities of increasing production, enhancing national energy security, and delivering sustainable value for Nigerians.

PIA reforms boost investor confidence

Also speaking, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Mr Udy Ntia, described the Awodi-07 results as proof of the value of sustained collaboration, technical rigour, and a stable operating environment.

According to him, the discovery underscores the positive impact of reforms introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act, which has helped improve investor confidence and operational efficiency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“We look forward to working closely with Chevron Nigeria Limited to mature this opportunity and progress it towards timely development and monetisation,” Ntia said.

Joint venture targets higher output

NNPC and Chevron operate several oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta under a joint venture arrangement, with Chevron holding a 40 per cent stake and NNPC Ltd owning the remaining share.

Through this partnership, both companies aim to combine resources, expertise, and investment to raise production to about 146,000 barrels per day, support government revenue, create jobs, and contribute to Nigeria’s long-term energy supply.

