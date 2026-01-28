NNPC has raised petrol prices in Lagos and Abuja, intensifying pressure on consumers amid rising living costs

The price hike follows Dangote Refinery's adjustment, reflecting changing market conditions and competition

Experts warn of volatile domestic fuel prices due to rising global crude oil rates and geopolitical tensions

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has increased the pump price of petrol across its retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja, deepening pressure on consumers already grappling with rising living costs.

Checks by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, confirmed that petrol now sells for N835 per litre in Lagos and N839 per litre in Abuja at NNPC filling stations.

Lagos, Abuja see fresh price adjustments

The latest adjustment represents a N50 increase in Lagos, up from N785 per litre, while prices in Abuja rose by N20 per litre. The increase was implemented across several NNPC retail outlets in both cities.

This development follows closely on the heels of a price review by Africa’s largest oil refinery, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which recently raised its gantry price for petrol.

Dangote Refinery raises gantry price

Earlier reports revealed that the Dangote Refinery increased its petrol gantry price to N799 per litre, citing prevailing market conditions. As a result, MRS filling stations, one of the refinery’s key retail partners, adjusted their pump prices to N839 per litre, up from N739.

The refinery’s price move has had ripple effects across the downstream sector, prompting other marketers, including NNPC, to review their pricing.

Regulator says competition will stabilise prices

Reacting to concerns over rising fuel costs, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said sustained competition in the market would help stabilise prices over time.

According to TheCable, NMDPRA’s chief executive, Saidu Mohammed, stated that improved supply conditions were gradually moving Nigeria toward energy security.

“Sustained competition, rather than subsidies, will guarantee an adequate supply of petrol and gas at affordable prices for Nigerians,” Mohammed said.

He added that the removal of petrol subsidies has allowed market forces to improve efficiency and transparency across the downstream petroleum sector.

Global crude oil prices drive increases

Energy experts have attributed the recent price hikes to rising global crude oil prices, driven largely by geopolitical tensions.

Energy policy analyst and Team Leader at Platforms Africa, Adeola Yusuf, explained that instability in the Middle East continues to rattle global energy markets.

“There are fears that the United States may strike Iran at any moment, and this could trigger further price spikes. Existing sanctions on Russia are also reshaping global price dynamics,” Yusuf said.

As global uncertainties persist, analysts warn that domestic fuel prices may remain volatile in the near term, despite assurances of long-term market stability.

