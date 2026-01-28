Africa Digital Media Awards

NNPC Increases Petrol Prices in Abuja And Lagos After Dangote Refinery
Energy

NNPC Increases Petrol Prices in Abuja And Lagos After Dangote Refinery

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • NNPC has raised petrol prices in Lagos and Abuja, intensifying pressure on consumers amid rising living costs
  • The price hike follows Dangote Refinery's adjustment, reflecting changing market conditions and competition
  • Experts warn of volatile domestic fuel prices due to rising global crude oil rates and geopolitical tensions

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has increased the pump price of petrol across its retail outlets in Lagos and Abuja, deepening pressure on consumers already grappling with rising living costs.

Checks by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, confirmed that petrol now sells for N835 per litre in Lagos and N839 per litre in Abuja at NNPC filling stations.

NNPC petrol price, Dangote Petrol price, Lagos and Abuja
NNPC raises petrol prices in Lagos and Abuja amid rate hikes by Dangote Refinery Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor
Source: Getty Images

Lagos, Abuja see fresh price adjustments

The latest adjustment represents a N50 increase in Lagos, up from N785 per litre, while prices in Abuja rose by N20 per litre. The increase was implemented across several NNPC retail outlets in both cities.

Petrol import costs drop below Dangote refinery price as gantry rate hits N799

This development follows closely on the heels of a price review by Africa’s largest oil refinery, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which recently raised its gantry price for petrol.

Dangote Refinery raises gantry price

Earlier reports revealed that the Dangote Refinery increased its petrol gantry price to N799 per litre, citing prevailing market conditions. As a result, MRS filling stations, one of the refinery’s key retail partners, adjusted their pump prices to N839 per litre, up from N739.

The refinery’s price move has had ripple effects across the downstream sector, prompting other marketers, including NNPC, to review their pricing.

Regulator says competition will stabilise prices

Reacting to concerns over rising fuel costs, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said sustained competition in the market would help stabilise prices over time.

Marketers, filling stations adjust pump prices after Dangote Refinery increased petrol cost by N96

According to TheCable, NMDPRA’s chief executive, Saidu Mohammed, stated that improved supply conditions were gradually moving Nigeria toward energy security.

“Sustained competition, rather than subsidies, will guarantee an adequate supply of petrol and gas at affordable prices for Nigerians,” Mohammed said.

He added that the removal of petrol subsidies has allowed market forces to improve efficiency and transparency across the downstream petroleum sector.

Global crude oil prices drive increases

Energy experts have attributed the recent price hikes to rising global crude oil prices, driven largely by geopolitical tensions.

Energy policy analyst and Team Leader at Platforms Africa, Adeola Yusuf, explained that instability in the Middle East continues to rattle global energy markets.

“There are fears that the United States may strike Iran at any moment, and this could trigger further price spikes. Existing sanctions on Russia are also reshaping global price dynamics,” Yusuf said.

MRS, NNPC, other filling stations' new petrol price as Dangote announces new rate

NNPC petrol price, Dangote Petrol price, Lagos and Abuja
Petrol prices increase across major stations in Nigeria Credit: Novatis
Source: UGC

As global uncertainties persist, analysts warn that domestic fuel prices may remain volatile in the near term, despite assurances of long-term market stability.

MRS, other filling stations' new petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by Dangote Petroleum Refinery to increase the ex-gantry price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, is set to affect pump prices nationwide.

Legit.ng reported that the oil company raised the ex-gantry price from N699 per litre to N799 per litre, representing a N100 increase from the previous level that had been in place since mid-December 2025.

Following this adjustment, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Dangote Refinery’s major retail partner, will now sell petrol at about N839 per litre at its filling stations across the country.

