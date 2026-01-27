New petrol prices are set to emerge at more filling stations as Dangote Refinery raised its petrol ex-gantry price

The refinery has also raised the price of petrol at MRS filling stations and other retail partners

NNPC recently reduced the petrol price by N45 per litre from the earlier N785 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The decision by Dangote Petroleum Refinery to increase the ex-gantry price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, is set to affect pump prices nationwide.

Legit.ng reported that the oil company raised the ex-gantry price from N699 per litre to N799 per litre, representing a N100 increase from the previous level that had been in place since mid-December 2025.

New petrol price alert as Dangote announces fresh rate. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Following this adjustment, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc Dangote Refinery’s major retail partner will now sell petrol at about N839 per litre at its filling stations across the country.

This new pump price is higher than the N739 per litre that was being charged at MRS stations during the festive period, Punch reports.

Why the new petrol price

Dangote Refinery, in a statement, explained that the facility implemented a deliberate and temporary price support intervention during the festive period to cushion the effect of heightened household spending during the yuletide on Nigerians..

“This marked the second consecutive festive season in which the Refinery absorbed significant costs in the national interest, including logistics support in 2024 and a price reduction in 2025 to promote affordability and market calm.

“Despite the price reduction, many filling stations failed to reflect the new price at the pump, thereby denying Nigerians the benefits of the reduction."

The Nation reports that It added that with the festive period over, PMS prices, it said, have been modestly realigned to sustainable levels to support long term market stability and affordability.

The statement added:

“As a domestic producer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery continues to shield the Nigerian market from import related volatility and external supply disruptions, while remaining a stabilising force in the downstream petroleum sector. Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains focused on delivering energy security, price stability, and long-term value for Nigerians."

What this means for Nigerians

Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 26, conducted a survey at various filling stations in Lagos and confirmed that the changes had not yet taken effect.

At NNPC filling stations, petrol was sold at N739 per litre a new price implemented on Monday, while prices at MRS stations also remained at N739 per litre. First Royal outlets likewise sold petrol at N739 per litre.

There are expectations that petrol prices may change again within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Dangote's plan free fuel distribution

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery is to kicked off direct to customer free petrol distribution.

The launch, delayed by a month due to logistics setbacks in China, coincides with the one-year anniversary of petrol production at the $20 billion facility.

The refinery said more than 1,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks will be deployed in the first phase of its direct-to-station distribution scheme.

Dangote ordered 4,000 CNG trucks from China but said only 1,000 had arrived by late August, with more shipments expected weekly.

Source: Legit.ng