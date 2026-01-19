Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc has transitioned into a Holding Company structure

The move follows the Electricity Act of 2023, which decentralised electricity regulation to states

AEDC unveiled two new subsidiaries and announced new executive appointments to lead the subsidiaries

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has announced a major corporate restructuring, transitioning into a Holding Company (HoldCo) structure as part of efforts to adapt to Nigeria’s changing electricity regulatory landscape.

AEDC incorporates two new subsidiaries — Niger and Kogi Electricity Distribution Companies. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement released by the company on Sunday, the move follows the implementation of the Electricity Act of 2023, which allows state governments to establish and regulate their own electricity markets.

As reported by PUNCH, AEDC said the new structure is designed to improve operational efficiency, governance, and service delivery across its franchise areas.

AECD unveils new subsidiaries

As part of the transition, the power distributor has incorporated two new subsidiaries: Niger Electricity Distribution Company and Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

The firms will operate under the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission, respectively, while remaining part of the AEDC Group.

AEDC announces new appointments

The company also announced new leadership appointments to manage the new subsidiaries.

Sam Odekina has been named Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of the Niger Electricity Distribution Company, while Desmond Eboh will serve as Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of the Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

AEDC added that preparations are underway to extend the HoldCo transition to Nasarawa State, with the process expected to begin in the near future.

Commenting on the development, AEDC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chijioke Okwuokenye, said the HoldCo model would enable the company to meet state-specific regulatory requirements while maintaining a unified corporate identity and shared values.

He noted that all subsidiaries would operate as one integrated AEDC group, with uniform conditions of service for employees to ensure fairness and workforce stability.

Okwuokenye explained that the restructuring aligns with AEDC’s broader goal of strengthening operational efficiency, responding to regulatory changes, and supporting the development of Nigeria’s energy sector.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting sustainable, state-regulated electricity markets and maintaining high standards in service delivery, innovation, and customer experience.

AEDC also disclosed that the recently approved conditions of service apply uniformly across the parent company and its subsidiaries, underscoring its focus on smooth transition and staff alignment.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc currently supplies electricity to the Federal Capital Territory and parts of Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

AEDC announces new executive appointments to lead the newly created subsidiaries. Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

DisCos generate N1.13trn from customers in 6 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria generated a total of N1.13 trillion from customers between April and September 2025.

The figures are contained in detailed monthly performance data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), covering the second and third quarters of 2025.

According to the regulator, DisCos collected N564.71 billion in the second quarter of 2025 out of N742.34 billion billed to customers, translating to a collection efficiency of 76.07%.

Source: Legit.ng