The Centre for Energy Reforms (CER) has expressed strong confidence that the appointment of Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) will reposition the agency for improved performance and renewed credibility across Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

In a statement issued on Friday, CER Executive Director, Dr Michael Bulus, said Eyesan’s emergence comes at a defining moment for Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector, which urgently requires regulatory clarity, stable leadership and restored investor confidence to fully deliver the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Group lauds Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan's appointment, says the move will reposition Nigeria's upstream sector Credit: NUPRC

Source: Facebook

A critical moment for the upstream sector

Bulus noted that Nigeria’s upstream industry remains central to economic stability, government revenues and foreign exchange earnings.

However, the sector continues to face significant headwinds, including declining crude oil production, underinvestment, infrastructure gaps and mounting pressure from the global energy transition.

According to him, the effectiveness of the PIA will largely depend on how institutions such as the NUPRC interpret and implement the law in a predictable, transparent and investor-friendly manner.

“The upstream sector needs leadership that understands both policy intent and commercial realities. This is why Ms Eyesan’s appointment is timely and strategic,” Bulus said.

Depth of experience and institutional memory

The CER described Eyesan as a seasoned industry professional with over three decades of experience spanning regulation, strategy and commercial negotiations.

The think tank said her background provides the institutional memory and technical depth required to drive effective implementation of the PIA.

According to Bulus, Eyesan’s career trajectory reflects a solid understanding of how regulation can enable industry growth without undermining transparency, accountability or national interest.

“She brings the right blend of competence, experience and strategic vision needed to take the NUPRC to greater heights,” he said.

Focus on stakeholder engagement and efficiency

The Centre welcomed Eyesan’s early emphasis on stakeholder engagement, efficiency and performance, describing it as a positive shift toward outcomes-driven regulation.

It noted that the ability to balance the interests of investors, operators, policymakers and host communities would be critical to unlocking new investments and stabilising crude oil output.

Bulus also highlighted the importance of growing Nigeria’s gas development ambitions, adding that regulatory certainty is key to attracting long-term capital into the sector.

Digitisation and capacity building

CER further commended the new chief executive’s focus on digitisation and operational efficiency, noting that regulatory delays and opacity have historically discouraged investment in Nigeria’s upstream industry.

According to the group, improved regulatory processes and data-driven decision-making would enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness among oil and gas-producing nations.

The Centre also urged the NUPRC to prioritise institutional capacity building, stressing that a strong regulator is defined not only by policy frameworks but by the professionalism and technical depth of its workforce.

Call for collective support

CER called on industry operators, civil society groups and other stakeholders to support the new NUPRC leadership, noting that regulatory reform requires broad cooperation to succeed.

Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan taking over from predecessor, Gbenga Komolafe. Credit: NUPRC

Source: Facebook

“With constructive engagement from all parties, the NUPRC can emerge as a benchmark regulator in Africa, delivering economic value while promoting responsible resource governance,” Bulus said.

The group concluded that Eyesan’s appointment presents a major opportunity to consolidate reforms under the PIA and reposition Nigeria’s upstream sector for sustainable growth, transparency and long-term resilience.

