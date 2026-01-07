Electricity distribution companies collected over N1 trillion between April and September 2025

Collection efficiency improved from 76.07% in Q2 to 80.70% in Q3, according to NERC

The revenue growth occurred despite grid collapses and reduced power generation

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria generated a total of N1.13 trillion from customers between April and September 2025, despite widespread complaints over poor electricity supply and frequent power outages across the country.

The figures are contained in detailed monthly performance data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), covering the second and third quarters of 2025, PUNCH reported.

According to the regulator, DisCos collected N564.71 billion in the second quarter of 2025 out of N742.34 billion billed to customers, translating to a collection efficiency of 76.07 per cent. In the third quarter, revenue collection rose slightly to N570.25 billion from N706.61 billion billed, representing an improved collection efficiency of 80.70 per cent.

This means electricity consumers paid a combined N1.13 trillion to DisCos over the six-month period, with an overall increase of 4.63 percentage points in collection efficiency between the two quarters.

Power challenges persist while DisCos collect more

Meanwhile, the revenue growth came amid significant challenges in the power sector.

During the review period, the national grid experienced a total collapse, while power generation companies reported reduced output due to gas supply shortages linked to unpaid debts.

Despite these issues, NERC’s report showed that some DisCos recorded strong collection performances.

DisCos’ Performances

In the third quarter, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company achieved a collection efficiency of 100%, the highest among all operators.

Other DisCos that recorded efficiencies above 80% included Eko (88.74%), Benin (86.44%), and Abuja (81.60%). Kaduna DisCo recorded the lowest efficiency at 45.67 per cent.

A comparison of performance between the two quarters showed that seven DisCos improved their collection efficiency. Ikeja DisCo recorded the largest increase at 17.58 percentage points, followed by Port Harcourt, Yola, Abuja, Jos, Eko, and Benin.

However, Kaduna and Ibadan DisCos recorded the steepest declines during the period.

Monthly data indicated that N197.08 billion was collected in April, N188.70 billion in May, and N178.89 billion in June.

In the third quarter, collections stood at N190.52 billion in July, N187.47 billion in August, and peaked at N192.29 billion in September, the highest monthly figure during the period.

NERC noted that the improvement in collection efficiency occurred despite a reduction in total billing between the two quarters.

The commission attributed this trend partly to reduced energy offtake, explaining that DisCos tend to focus on areas with historically lower losses when power supply declines.

The regulator also stressed the importance of accurate metering in improving revenue recovery.

According to NERC, the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) programme recorded the installation of 107,461 meters for Band A customers by June 2025 under Tranche A.

It added that Tranche B of the MAF, operationalised in September 2025, allows DisCos to access up to N28 billion for the metering of Band A and Band B customers, as part of efforts to improve billing accuracy and collection efficiency.

