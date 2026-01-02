NCDMB launches the Nigerian Content Research, Innovation and Technology Challenge to boost local energy solutions

Successful applicants gain access to mentorship and support for commercialising innovative ideas in the oil and gas sector

Proposals encouraged in areas like renewable energy, environmental compliance, and advanced technology applications

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has launched the Nigerian Content Research, Innovation and Technology Challenge 2025/2026, a nationwide call for bold, technology-driven ideas that can solve pressing challenges in the oil, gas and energy value chain.

The initiative, which kicked off in December 2025, is open to innovators, startups, research institutions, academics, oil and gas service providers and members of the public with practical, scalable solutions.

Applications are open for NCDMB's Innovation Challenge for Energy Solutions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Incubation and commercialisation at the core

It is designed to deepen local content, reduce dependence on imported technologies and accelerate the commercialisation of Nigerian innovations.

According to the Board, the challenge is part of its broader strategy to strengthen indigenous capacity and position Nigeria as a hub for energy technology development in Africa.

A major attraction of the programme is the opportunity for successful applicants to be admitted into the NCDMB Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The centre provides technical support, mentorship and a structured pathway from concept to market.

The Board said shortlisted innovators will benefit from hands-on guidance, access to industry experts and an ecosystem designed to turn research outputs into commercially viable products and services.

Priority thematic areas

Submitted proposals must align with approved thematic areas and priority needs within the industry.

For geological and geophysical studies, the focus is on exploration solutions, big data analytics and real-time logging data processing.

Local materials substitution proposals are expected to tackle sustainable materials for environmental remediation, cryogenic technology for liquefied natural gas and refining applications, as well as ultra-high temperature cementing solutions.

In technology development, NCDMB is looking for innovations in digitalisation, Internet of Things applications for exploration and production, and condensate refining technologies.

Energy transition and sustainability focus

Health, safety and environment entries are expected to cover carbon capture, utilisation and storage, produced water management, depollution technologies and hydrogen production.

These areas reflect the growing importance of environmental compliance and energy transition within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Engineering-focused proposals should address enhanced oil recovery, refinery efficiency, laboratory analytical equipment, drilling technology, and instrumentation and control systems.

Renewable energy submissions are encouraged in solar and wind technologies, alongside energy storage solutions such as batteries, hydrogen and thermal storage.

Selection process and rewards

Proposals must not exceed 1,500 words and should be submitted within one month of publication. From all entries received, 30 proposals will be shortlisted for the mentorship phase.

These will be narrowed down to 10 in the second stage, with five finalists emerging at the final pitch.

The top five winners will receive cash prizes, structured mentorship and media exposure.

In addition, the top 10 participants will be onboarded into the Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre for further support towards full commercialisation.

President Bola Tinubu's government pushes for aggressive oil reforms. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

With this challenge, NCDMB is sending a clear signal that Nigeria’s future energy solutions are expected to be built at home, by Nigerians, for both local use and global relevance.

