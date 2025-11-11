Cooking Gas Prices Drop by N900, Marketers Promise Further Reduction
- Former NALPGAM President Olatunbosun Oladapo has predicted further reductions in cooking gas prices across Nigeria
- He said that the reduction expected is due to improved LPG supply now witnessed in the market
- Major marketers such as NIPCO, AA Rano, Ranoil, and NNPCL have lowered prices, easing pressure ahead of the festive season
Olatunbosun Oladapo, the immediate past President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has predicted that the price of cooking gas across Nigeria will drop in the coming days.
Oladapo noted that gas supply nationwide has improved.
New cooking gas prices
Reports indicate that in Abuja, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is now being sold at N1,090 per kilogram, down from N2,000 just weeks ago.
Major marketers, including NIPCO, AA Rano, Ranoil, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), are offering LPG at between N1,090 and N1,100 per kilogram, down from the previous N1,200 rate and over N900 lower than October prices.
Reacting to the trend, Oladapo expressed optimism that the price drop would continue, emphasising the importance of product availability ahead of the festive season.
He said:
“We still want the price of gas to come down further. The festive season is approaching, and the most important thing is ensuring the product’s availability. Let’s see how the price goes in one or two weeks."
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has also assured consumers of stable LPG availability as more vessels are being discharged at coastal depots.
LPG vessels arrive in Nigeria
PetroleumPrice.ng reports that fresh consignments of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived between November 5 and 10, 2025, across Lagos, Calabar, and Warri.
The new supplies are expected to ease retail prices by mid-month, providing relief to households and businesses grappling with high energy costs.
Retailers had earlier warned that the Dangote Refinery is the only major supplier of LPG to the domestic market.
Concerns have arisen that any disruption at the refinery could trigger price hikes and shortages.
Ayobami Olarinoye, National Chairman of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR) under the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), who disclosed this, said:
“As of now, the Dangote Refinery remains the sole supplier of cooking gas in the market. Its production alone is insufficient to meet Nigeria’s domestic demand.”
With the arrival of LPG vessels improving supply, the price of cooking gas could fall to N900 per kg.
NBS confirms states with lower cooking gas prices
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics, in its latest Price Watch report, disclosed the states with the highest and lowest cooking gas prices.
The NBS explained that the fieldwork was carried out solely by over 700 of its staff across all states of the federation, supported by supervisors and monitored by both internal and external observers.
Gas Prices are collected across all the 774 local governments across all States and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and outlet.
