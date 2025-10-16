Nigerians breathed a sigh of relief as Dangote Refinery slashed its cooking gas prices to the lowest in 2025

Data showed that among depot owners, Dangote Refinery, sold the cheapest, leading to price cuts by retailers

The commodity’s price reduced 80% after weeks of tension and scarcity caused by PENGASSAN strike

After weeks of scarcity and tension, the price of liquefied natural gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas has reduced, thanks to Dangote Refinery.

Checks by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 16, 2025, showed that the price of the commodity crashed 80%, down from N3,600 per kilogram it sold two weeks ago to N1,050.

Dangote Refinery crashes LPG price to lowest

Dealers who spoke with Legit.ng attributed the price decrease to availability by the Dangote Refinery.

“Dangote has started selling again,” Mayowa Ogunleye, a major distributor in the Iju area of Lagos, told Legit.ng.

“The increases of the previous weeks were caused by delayed loading at Dangote Refinery due to the PENGASSAN strike,” he said.

Meanwhile, findings showed that the 650,000 mega refinery has crashed its LPG prices nationwide.

Dangote Refinery announce N740/per KG

The recent price adjustment is the cheapest the facility has sold the product this year.

Data from PetroleumPriceNG shows that the Lekki-based refinery reduced its loading price to N740 per kilogram, the cheapest among other depot operators in Nigeria.

Two depot owners, NAVGAS and A.Y.M Ashafa, sold cooking gas at N920 and N910 per kilogram, respectively.

The recent price cut is a relief to Nigerians after almost three weeks of tension due to high LPG prices.

Nigerians were thrown off balance when cooking gas prices soared 80%, hitting N3,600 per kilogram.

NNPC blame PENGASSAN

Reacting to the abnormal increase in price, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Bayo Ojulari, blamed the hike on the suspended PENGSAASAN strike.

The NNPC boss assured Nigerians that cooking gas prices will normalise immediately the strike is called off.

The recent price slash by Dangote, though coming late, will reduce queues at refiling stations and provide relief to millions of Nigeria, energy experts say.

However, analysts speculated that the gesture by Africa’s largest refinery may not trickle down to consumers, as retailers embark on hoarding and profiteering.

They asked the Nigerian government to intensify nationwide monitoring to ensure compliance among top retailers and depot owners.

FG moves against cooking gas price hike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government was taking proactive measures to forestall further scarcity of cooking gas, also known as liquefied natural gas (LPG), nationwide.

The minister of state for petroleum (gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo, ordered a clampdown on marketers and retailers hoarding or exploiting consumers due to the recent price hikes.

Cooking gas prices skyrocketed by about 80% for two weeks.

