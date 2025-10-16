Dangote Refinery has taken another step to reduce diesel prices at filling stations across the country

Marketers purchasing diesel from the refinery will now pay N50 less per litre, a move that may compel depot owners and importers to review their rates

In recent days, petrol prices have risen, with NNPC retail outlets now selling above N922 per litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed the ex-depot price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, to N910 per litre.

The new price is a N50 drop when compared to N960 per litre sold previously, and this is expected to spark price competition.

The new diesel price was confirmed in a notice issued by the Refinery’s Group Commercial Operations to customers.

The message reads:

“Please be informed that the gantry price for Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) has been revised from N960/Litre to N910/Litre effective October 15th, 2025.”

The company thanked customers for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable and competitive energy solutions.

Impact of the new Dangote diesel price

Dangote’s lower price of N910 per litre is now setting a new benchmark in the market.

PetroleumPriceng reported that depots such as Pinnacle Oil (₦N946), AITEO (N960), NIPCO (N955), TTIME (N948), and Integrated Oil (N948) have also slightly reduced their prices.

The price cut is expected to bring relief across industries, from long-haul truckers to manufacturers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), where diesel is a key input in their operations.

For the general public, the lower price, if sustained, could help ease inflationary pressures on goods and services.

Dangote diesel is cheaper than NNPC petrol

With its latest diesel price slash to N910 per litre, the refinery now sells diesel at a lower rate than the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) petrol price.

On Monday, October 13, the NNPC increased its petrol price in Lagos and other states,Punch reports.

Analysis by Legit.ng on the new prices across the states showed that in Lagos, motorists now pay N922 per litre, up from N870, while in Abuja, the price has risen to N955 from N905.

A state-by-state breakdown shows that the highest price is in Kwara, where petrol now sells for N975 per litre, followed by Gombe and Sokoto at N965.

Also, other filling stations have increased their petrol prices to above N900.

Dangote direct petrol supply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Refinery will be delivering petroleum products to its customers directly across Nigeria.

The refinery has invested in 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers to drive the initiative.

It also disclosed ongoing investments in CNG stations, commonly known as daughter booster stations, supported by a fleet of over 100 CNG tankers nationwide to ensure smooth and efficient product distribution.

The refinery has also provided insights into the benefits of its free distribution plans for the public and the sector.

