The Pan-African Regulatory Excellence Forum (PAREF) has hailed the appointment of Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), as interim chairman of the newly inaugurated African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF).

According to PAREF, Komolafe’s emergence represents “a fitting recognition of Nigeria’s reform-driven leadership and transparency in the oil and gas sector.”

Africa’s regulators unite for change

AFRIPERF was officially launched during the Africa Oil Week in Accra, Ghana, on September 18, 2025.

The forum brings together petroleum regulators from 16 African countries, with eight members — including Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, Togo, and Somalia — already signing the founding charter.

The new body seeks to harmonise oil and gas laws, standards, and compliance systems across the continent, addressing decades of fragmented policies that have discouraged cross-border investments and weakened Africa’s collective influence in global energy negotiations.

Nigeria’s reform model takes centre stage

PAREF said Komolafe’s appointment is a “vote of confidence in Nigeria’s post-PIA reforms” and proof that the country’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021 is serving as a model for other African nations.

“Komolafe’s leadership validates Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and reform,” said Dr Aisha Njoroge, Executive Director of PAREF.



She noted that AFRIPERF’s first task should be to deliver practical results in key areas like gas measurement standards, emissions regulation, and digital compliance systems.

‘Africa doesn’t need another bureaucracy’

Dr Njoroge warned that AFRIPERF must avoid becoming “another bureaucratic platform” and instead focus on efficiency, transparency, and environmental responsibility.

“The success of AFRIPERF will not depend on how many countries join, but on the quality of what it delivers,” she said.

Currently, African oil producers operate under widely differing fiscal regimes and environmental standards, a situation PAREF said has limited intra-African energy trade and weakened the region’s ability to attract coordinated investment.

Balancing power and building capacity

While commending Komolafe’s leadership, PAREF cautioned that regulatory convergence must not become domination.

“Smaller or less-resourced nations must not be sidelined,” Njoroge warned. “Every member must have an equal voice if AFRIPERF is to remain legitimate.”

She also called for shared learning mechanisms to bridge the gap between advanced and less-developed regulators.



“Without cross-border training and resource pooling, AFRIPERF risks deepening existing inequalities,” she added

Funding Africa’s energy future

PAREF advised that AFRIPERF adopt a transparent, sustainable funding model to ensure its independence.

“While donor partnerships can help, Africa’s regulatory destiny must be defined by African priorities, not external agendas,” Njoroge said.

She praised Komolafe’s track record at NUPRC — including achievements in data transparency, host community development, and anti-theft monitoring — describing him as “uniquely qualified to lead Africa’s energy regulatory convergence.”

A united voice for Africa

With AFRIPERF, Africa now has a rare chance to speak with one voice in global energy governance.



“Komolafe’s leadership offers credibility,” PAREF concluded, “but it is up to African governments to provide the political will to make this vision real.”

