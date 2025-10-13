A leading energy analyst praises Engr. Gbenga Komolafe’s leadership of AFRIPERF, calling it a defining moment for Africa’s petroleum governance

An energy policy analyst, Toby Prince, has commended the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Interim Chairman of the African Petroleum Regulatory Forum (AFRIPERF), describing it as a major turning point for the continent’s petroleum sector.

Prince said Komolafe’s appointment marks a paradigm shift in Africa’s regulatory coordination, noting that under his stewardship, Nigeria has emerged as a continental force in advancing transparent and sustainable petroleum governance.

AFRIPERF: "How Nigeria's Komolafe's Leadership Will Drive Major Reforms," Analyst Explains

“Komolafe’s leadership reflects strategic foresight and deep understanding of Africa’s energy dynamics.

“His vision to unify petroleum regulation across the continent is driving a new era of collaboration, transparency, and investment growth," Prince explained.

Komolafe's leadership hailed for driving transformation

According to Prince, Engr. Komolafe’s tenure has brought unprecedented reforms to the forum, transforming AFRIPERF into a hub for harmonising ideas, sharing expertise, and entrenching best practices.

He noted that AFRIPERF’s initiatives under Komolafe have strengthened petroleum governance, environmental compliance, and community participation.

“His pragmatic approach has positioned the forum as a model for energy coordination in Africa,” the analyst stated.

Prince added that Komolafe’s efforts are fostering cooperation among regulators across Africa, aligning policies with international standards such as the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and the Africa Mining Vision (AMV).

“These frameworks are improving accountability, reducing illicit financial flows, and enhancing investor confidence across the continent," Prince said.

Collaboration and innovation key to reforms

The analyst also highlighted Komolafe’s collaboration with continental bodies such as the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He said these partnerships have deepened policy harmonisation and created a robust foundation for sustainable resource management.

“Komolafe understands that Africa’s energy future lies not only in oil and gas but in innovation and human capital development. His prioritisation of training, research, and technology has improved governance and created skilled professionals across the petroleum sector," Prince observed.

Prince further noted that Komolafe’s influence is already visible in several African countries.

“Senegal has adopted more transparent licensing systems, Tanzania has strengthened its community and environmental frameworks, and South Africa has seen greater accountability in mining and petroleum operations,” he said.

Nigeria’s experience shaping continental energy policies

Prince said Komolafe’s achievements as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had prepared him for his continental role.

He added that Komolafe’s leadership style, marked by decentralisation and collaboration, has helped rebuild trust between communities, regulators, and civil society.

“Through AFRIPERF, Komolafe is now applying the same principles across Africa, ensuring that petroleum governance reflects both transparency and social responsibility,” Prince concluded.

