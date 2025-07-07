The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has cut its petrol prices in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital

Findings show that NNPC’s petrol price is now N35 cheaper compared to the previous rate of N945 per litre it sold the product

The new price comes amid a price slash by Dangote Refinery on June 30, 2025, following a drop in global crude oil prices

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has slashed its petrol prices in Abuja.

According to reports, NNPC retail stations sold the product for as low as N910 per litre in the nation’s capital as of Sunday, July 6, 2025.

NNPC slashes petrol price by N35 per litre

The development means that petrol is now N35 cheaper in Abuja than the previous rate of N945 per litre.

TheCable reports that at other filling stations in Abuja, PMS now sells at N935 per litre in Lugbe and Airport Road.

New petrol price: NNPC follows Dangote’s steps

The new price cuts by the state oil firm come amid a similar step by Dangote Refinery, which reduced its ex-depot prices from N880 to N840 per litre following the drop in crude oil prices.

The mega refinery disclosed in a statement signed by its Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejine, that the new price became effective on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Experts have said that with petrol prices changing regularly, industry players are planning a summit to establish a pricing framework.

FG plans petrol pricing summit

Francis Ogaree, a staff member at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), said the meeting is set for July 23rd and 24th this year, and will tackle concerns about supply challenges in the oil industry.

He disclosed that the summit will gather marketers, refiners, operators, and government officials to discuss pricing standards, raw material availability, and how to stabilise the deregulated market.

Marketers cut petrol prices below Dangote’s rate

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that several filling stations have cut petrol prices below N900 per litre, days after Dangote Refinery slashed its ex-depot price by N40.

Many filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states now sell petrol at N875 and N890 per litre.

However, some petrol stations still sold the product above N900 per litre as of Sunday, July 6, 2025.

MRS Oil dropped its petrol pump price to N885 per litre in Lagos last week.

Mixed prices at the pumps: Which is cheaper?

In the South-West, petrol prices would be N895 per litre, N905 in the North-West and North-Central, and N915 in the South-South, South-East and North-East.

A prior report by Legit.ng showed that Dangote reduced its gantry price from N880 to N840 per litre on Monday, June 30, 2025.

IPMAN drops nationwide fuel prices

Shortly after the price slash, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) announced a nationwide price cut in line with Dangote’s price reduction.

However, the mega refinery raised petrol prices to N880 from N825 per litre during the Middle East tension between Israel and Iran, which resulted in a 12-day war.

The conflict sparked a crude oil price increase, with global benchmarks hitting almost $80 per barrel.

Punch reports that despite Dangote’s price slash, some marketers refused to lower their prices, retailing PMS at about N925 to N960 per litre.

Punch reports that throughout last week, some Dangote partner stations, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) retail outlets sold petrol at higher prices.

New prices emerge at depots

Findings showed that as of Sunday, July 6, 2025, depot owners have reduced their prices below Dangote’s rate.

According to reports, several depots adjusted their prices from N920 per litre to N840.

Data from Petroleumpriceng shows that in Lagos, Rainoil, Matrix, Pinnacle, Swift, and Wosbab sold petrol at N840, while Aiteo sold at N837, and First Royal and Menj sold PMS at N838 per litre.

NIPCO and Satellite sold the product at N844, and Integrated Energy sold it at N839.

The report disclosed that on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, PMS prices ranged from N875 to N910 per litre as of Sunday, July 6, 2025.

As-Sallam sold its PMS at N875, AP at N880, and RainOil at N910, while SGR and NIPCO sold their products at N880 and N900, respectively.

Sunbeth Energy joins Dangote's fuel sellers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sunbeth Energies Limited says it has inked a deal with Dangote Refinery to purchase and sell its petroleum products nationwide.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 6, 2025, stating that the milestone makes it one of the few downstream players to secure such a partnership.

According to the firm, the deal positions it among the most reliable energy distributors in Nigeria, marking a significant leap for the firm in just under two years, indicating both operational and financial credibility and a long-term goal.

