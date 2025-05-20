11Plc, formerly Mobil, has announced that it has launched several compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Lagos and Oyo states

The company disclosed that the move was to align with President Bola Tinubu’s energy security agenda

The firm said that stated that 11Plc’s clean energy plans have also created new opportunities for growth and development

11Plc says it has opened several compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Oyo and Lagos to grow clean energy access.

The company revealed in a statement on May 18, 2025, that it has significantly advanced in the LPG and CNG sectors in its plans to expand avenues for clean energy in Nigeria.

11Plc positions itself for cleaner energy

Aminu Abdulkadir, the company’s non-executive director, disclosed this in Abuja, highlighting 11Plc’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint.

He revealed that the firm has opened several top stations in Lagos and Oyo states as CNG outlets, supporting President Bola Tinubu’s plan for energy security.

He said the move shows the company’s commitment to promoting cleaner energy sources and reducing dependence on conventional fuels.

Per the statement, the company’s LPG marketing skid presence has also increased nationwide to provide meaningful access to cooking gas, saying that the scheme has boosted customers’ lives, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse emissions.

11Plc moves to improve CNG adoption

He stated that 11Plc’s clean energy plans have also created new opportunities for growth and development, stressing that by investing in CNG and LPG infrastructure, the company is creating jobs and stimulating economic growth in its host communities.

He emphasised the company’s commitment to exceptional service delivery and responsible operations.

By prioritising sustainability and innovation, the company positions itself for long-term success and contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth, he said.

Punch reports that the company’s clean energy push also received positive feedback from customers and stakeholders, as it always meets customers’ evolving needs and contributes to Nigeria’s economic recovery.

“11Plc’s expanded clean energy initiatives are a significant step towards promoting sustainability and reducing dependence on traditional fuels. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is a testament to its leadership in the energy industry,” he said.

11Plc to rival NNPC

The development comes as the Nigerian government intensifies its campaign to boost CNG adoption, with motorists and vehicle owners now forming long queues at CNG stations.

The government is strongly promoting CNG as an alternative to petrol after the subsidy was removed from PMS by President Tinubu in 2023.

11Plc’s push into the sector positions it to rival the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), which has launched more stations in Nigeria.

FG to launch 175 new CNG filling stations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), has announced plans to complete about 175 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations within the next 12 to 18 months.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the PCNGI Programme Coordinator, made this known in a video shared on the PCNGI’s X account on Sunday.

Oluwagbemi explained that the goal is to make CNG more available and reduce the difficulty Nigerians face when trying to refuel.

