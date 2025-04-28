The FG plans to build 175 new CNG refilling stations within the next 12 to 18 months to make affordable fuel more accessible across Nigeria

The initiative involves partnerships with the private sector and aims to improve gas delivery, especially to northern regions

The government is also working to attract more investments, create jobs, and promote cleaner, cheaper energy solutions nationwide

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), has announced plans to complete about 175 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations within the next 12 to 18 months.

Michael Oluwagbemi, the PCNGI Programme Coordinator, made this known in a video shared on the PCNGI’s X account on Sunday.

Oluwagbemi explained that the goal is to make CNG more available and reduce the difficulty Nigerians face when trying to refuel.

From 11 to 65 CNG stations

In the last year, Nigeria moved from having only 11 CNG stations to 65 stations by 2025.

This growth followed massive awareness campaigns and partnerships with important groups like transport unions, the military, and large companies like BUA and Dangote.

He highlighted the new challenge: ensuring enough gas supply for the growing number of CNG vehicles.

To address this, PCNGI is working with the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund to develop 35 stations and with the NNPC Limited, which is building 120 stations, 12 of which are already open.

He said:

“So, there’s an ongoing collaboration across the space that will see us have an additional 175 new stations in the next 12 to 18 months. And that is good.”

There are also plans to improve gas delivery to the north of Nigeria. Currently, Ajaokuta in Kogi State is the furthest gas delivery point.

To reach cities like Kaduna, Kano, and Maiduguri faster, the government recently approved a project to set up a mini LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) plant at Ajaokuta.

This will allow gas to be transported over longer distances, speeding up supply to northern states without waiting for the AKK pipeline, which is still under construction.

Thousands of vehicles converted to use CNG

Oluwagbemi also shared progress on vehicle conversions from petrol to CNG.

Since January last year, over 12,000 vehicles have been converted under the government’s Commercial Incentive Programme, with 1,500 to 2,000 conversions happening weekly.

Private companies and individuals have also been converting vehicles on their own, meaning the actual number of conversions is even higher.

The government, alongside transport unions and commercial operators, aims to convert at least 100,000 vehicles this year. Private sector efforts could see double or triple that number converted, boosting the move towards cheaper and cleaner transportation.

In addition, seven new CNG mother stations were opened between 2024 and 2025.

One more in Ikorodu is nearly finished and set to launch soon. Each mother station costs around $5 million to $10 million, with a total investment of around $70 million.

Oluwagbemi stressed that the government is working closely with private companies to remove red tape and regulatory hurdles to attract even more investments.

He said the initiative would help create jobs, boost the economy, and provide cleaner energy options for Nigerians.

