Nigerians are optimistic that the falling crude oil prices in the international market will result in a further price crash

They expect the Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to reduce prices again

Crude oil prices fell in the international market, with Brent selling for $71.62 a barrel and Bonny Light selling for $73.53 a barrel

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices may drop further from the current N860 per litre sold by Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

This also came amid the strengthening of the Nigerian currency in the foreign exchange market.

Nigerians are optimistic about further reduction in crude oil prices. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Oil prices fall to a 12-week low

Oil prices dropped about two per cent to a 12-week low following reports that OPEC+ will proceed with the planned oil output increase in April.

Brent crude declined $1.19 per barrel or 1.6%, to settle at $71.62 a barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.39, or two per cent, to sell at $68.37.

According to reports, the current prices were the lowest sales for Brent since December 6, 2024, and WTI since December 9, 2024.

Oil producers move to increase production

Reuters reported that the OPEC and allies such as Russia, decided to proceed with a planned April increase in oil output.

Other producers such as Nigeria have disclosed that crude oil prices and the exchange rate are key factors in the cost of refined petroleum products.

Recently, Dangote Refinery crashed its ex-depot prices to N825 per litre from N890.

Also, the NNPC responded with a similar price adjustment, sparking a price war among the two biggest players in the downstream petroleum sector.

Nigerians hope for further fuel price crash

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions regarding the falling prices of crude oil, a major forex and revenue earner for Nigeria.

According to them, the fall is a mixed fortune for the government and Nigerians.

While the fall in oil prices could translate to lower petroleum product prices, it signifies a major drawback for the Nigerian government which benchmarked crude oil prices at $75 per barrel for the 2025 budget.

Legit.ng reported that Bonny Light, Nigeria’s benchmark for the 2025 budget, sold at about $73.53 a barrel on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Analysts believe that while the fall in oil prices is a blessing in disguise for petroleum products consumers in Nigeria, it is a major concern for the country, which hinged the 2025 budget on oil prices.

Falling oil prices are a mixed fortune

Adeola Yusuf, an energy policy analyst, described the fall in crude prices as a double-edged sword.

He said that while it is a good omen for the people, it is a dilemma for the government, which had hoped to reap a bumper harvest from the rising oil prices.

“It is both a blessing and a curse. A blessing because Nigerians will now buy fuel at affordable prices as dealers and refiners crash prices in line with international oil prices.

A curse because it may result in a massive budget deficit for the Nigerian government, which pegged oil prices at $75 a barrel. Right now Brent, Bonny Light and Western Intermediate blends are selling below $75,” he said.

Punch reports that the national president of the Petroleum Product Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, said the price of petrol will continue to fall based on FX rates and international crude oil prices.

The fall in crude oil prices could lead to a drop in petroleum product prices. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

He disclosed that lower crude oil prices would mean affordable fuel for Nigerians.

