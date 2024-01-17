The commissioner for information in Abia State has given the date for the completion of the Abia Industrial Innovation Park modular refinery

The project will increase revenue for the government as well as provide job opportunities to the citizens of the state

This occurred after the Dangote refinery started operations following the delivery of the final six million barrels of crude oil

Okey Kanu, Commissioner of Information and Culture, has said that the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) modular refinery is scheduled to begin operations by 2025.

This was disclosed by Kanu on Tuesday, January 16, at a press conference held at Government House, Umuahia, New Telegraph reported.

Kanu stated that the refinery would be the park's first significant undertaking, starting to run completely in 2025.

The commissioner said that the refinery would give thousands of indirect jobs in addition to 2,000 direct jobs to the crowd of young people in Abia.

“The project will help to provide refined products for the people of Abia as well as increase our revenue base as a state.

“So, it is a project that is very important to this government and every effort is being put in place to ensure that the date is met.

“The state government is also ready to reap from the petroleum and mineral endowments in the state.”

Refinery to create job opportunities

According to Kanu, many investors, particularly those in the petroleum industry, have expressed a strong desire to establish their operations in Abia.

He claims it will support attempts to increase the number of jobs available to young people.

This came after the Dangote Refinery commenced production after receiving six million barrels of crude oil.

The company commenced the production of diesel and aviation fuel in the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2024.

Nigeria's oldest refinery begins operation

Legit.ng reported that the long-awaited Port Harcourt refinery is now ready, fulfilling the federal government's promise that operation will start in December 2023.

In a video update, the refinery lights were turned on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

According to a video uploaded on X, the refinery's flare indicated the commencement of oil refining.

