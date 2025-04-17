The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has issued 47 refinery licences in one year

The chief executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said the licences include 47 LTE and 30 LTC facilities

He said the combined capacity of the refineries is about three million barrels per day and is aimed at ensuring energy security

The Nigerian government has issued 47 Licences to Establish (LTE) and 30 Licences to Construct (LTC) refineries in 12 months.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed that the move is significant towards boosting Nigeria’s refining capacity and ensuring product availability.

LTE refineries to produce 1.7 million barrels

The NMDPRA’s chief executive, Farouk Ahmed, stated this recently, saying that the 47 licences have a combined refining capacity of almost three million barrels daily.

He said the authority issued 47 LTE licences, amounting to 1.75 million barrels per day and 30 LTC approvals totalling 1.23 million barrels, adding that only four plants hold LTC with a steady production of N27,000 barrels per day.

The NMDPRA boss said that the LTC projects include five, already at the commissioning or construction stages, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery with a 650,000 bpd-capacity.

LTC refineries to produce 679,000 barrels daily

Other smaller projects are AIPCC Energy’s 30,000 barrels per day facility and Waltersmith’s second train, which has a 5,000 barrels per day capacity.

The Sun reports that the NMDPRA’s chief highlighted the current refining operations in Nigeria, stating that six licenced private refineries and four public ones currently produce 1.12 million barrels per day.

Other private facilities contribute 679,500 barrels per day, led by the mega Dangote Refinery, with a 650,000 barrels per day capacity.

Other modular refineries are:

Aradel (11,000 bpd), OPAC (10,000 bpd)

Waltersmith refinery (5,000 bpd)

Duport Midstream Limited (2,500 bpd)

And Edo Refining and Petrochemicals Company Limited (1,000 bpd).

Ahmed explained that publicly owned refineries include:

Port Harcourt Refinery - 445,000 barrels

Kaduna Refinery - 110,000 barrels per day

Old Port Harcourt Refinery - 60,000 barrels per day

Other refineries

Ahmed said:

“These developments underline our commitment to reducing dependency on imported refined products.”

The petroleum regulator chief added that the ongoing efforts aim to expand domestic refining capacity to boost economic growth via job creation and energy security.

The authority’s recent approvals also include modular refineries in Edo, Delta, and Abia states, which will add 140,000 barrels per day when completed.

