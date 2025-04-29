NNPC to Provide Free Eye Surgeries to Nigerians, Releases Locations and Dates
- NNPC Limited, through its foundation, wants to help Nigerians suffering from cataract with free surgeries
- The national oil company said it is planning to reach out to at least 3,000 free cataract surgeries across Northern Nigeria
- Screenings will begin two days before the surgeries at designated hospitals in states including Kaduna, Jigawa, and Sokoto
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Foundation has announced an initiative to offer free cataract extraction surgeries to Nigerians.
The move is part of its corporate social responsibility efforts to improve access to quality healthcare.
In a statement shared on X, NNPC, the initiative will target vulnerable populations in underserved communities.
In total, NNPC Foundation plans to deliver 3,000 free eye surgeries across the North West, North East, and North Central geopolitical zones.
The surgeries are scheduled to run from April 30 to May 12, 2025, with pre-surgical screenings starting two days before each phase.
The Foundation has called on Nigerians with cataract-related vision challenges to get screened and benefit from the initiative, emphasising the importance of early intervention.
NNPC Foundation stated:
"Blindness can be avoided. Don't let cataracts hold you back. Reclaim your vision today. Take advantage of this program and get screened. Screening starts 2 days before the commencement of surgery."
Locations and dates for NNPC free surgeries
A breakdown of the locations for the free surgery program is as follows:
North West Nigeria:
Kaduna State
- April 30 – May 6: Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria
- April 30 – May 6: Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna South
- May 7 – 12: General Hospital (Dutse), Tudun Wada
Jigawa State
- April 30 – May 6: General Hospital, Dutse
Sokoto State
- April 30 – May 6: General Hospital, Kware
- May 7 – 12: Specialist Hospital, Sokoto
North East Nigeria:
Adamawa State
- April 30 – May 12: Eye Centre, Specialist Hospital, Yola
Bauchi State
- April 30 – May 6: Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare
- April 30 – May 6: Ali Kwara General Hospital, Azare
Yobe State
- April 30 – May 6: Specialist Hospital, Damaturu
- May 7 – 12: Specialist Hospitals, Potiskum and Gashua
Gombe State
- April 30 – May 6: Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe
North Central Nigeria:
Niger State
- April 30 – May 6: Eye Centre, General Hospital, Minna
- May 7 – 12: Federal Medical Centre, Bida and Umaru Sanda General Hospital, Bida
Nasarawa State
- April 30 – May 6: Federal University Teaching Hospital (Dalhatu Araf), Lafia
FCT, Abuja
- April 30 – May 6: Kwali General Hospital
Kwara State
- April 30 – May 6: General Hospitals, Lafiagi and Patigi
- May 7 – 12: Cottage Hospitals, Ilesha Baruba and Okuta
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.