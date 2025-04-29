NNPC Limited, through its foundation, wants to help Nigerians suffering from cataract with free surgeries

The national oil company said it is planning to reach out to at least 3,000 free cataract surgeries across Northern Nigeria

Screenings will begin two days before the surgeries at designated hospitals in states including Kaduna, Jigawa, and Sokoto

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Foundation has announced an initiative to offer free cataract extraction surgeries to Nigerians.

The move is part of its corporate social responsibility efforts to improve access to quality healthcare.

NNPC to provide 3,000 free eye surgeries to Nigerians Photo credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Twitter

In a statement shared on X, NNPC, the initiative will target vulnerable populations in underserved communities.

In total, NNPC Foundation plans to deliver 3,000 free eye surgeries across the North West, North East, and North Central geopolitical zones.

The surgeries are scheduled to run from April 30 to May 12, 2025, with pre-surgical screenings starting two days before each phase.

The Foundation has called on Nigerians with cataract-related vision challenges to get screened and benefit from the initiative, emphasising the importance of early intervention.

NNPC Foundation stated:

"Blindness can be avoided. Don't let cataracts hold you back. Reclaim your vision today. Take advantage of this program and get screened. Screening starts 2 days before the commencement of surgery."

Bashir Bayo Ojulari is the new CEO of NNPC Limited Photo credit: nnpc

Source: Facebook

Locations and dates for NNPC free surgeries

A breakdown of the locations for the free surgery program is as follows:

Kaduna State

April 30 – May 6: Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria

April 30 – May 6: Gwamna Awan General Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna South

May 7 – 12: General Hospital (Dutse), Tudun Wada

Jigawa State

April 30 – May 6: General Hospital, Dutse

Sokoto State

April 30 – May 6: General Hospital, Kware

May 7 – 12: Specialist Hospital, Sokoto

Adamawa State

April 30 – May 12: Eye Centre, Specialist Hospital, Yola

Bauchi State

April 30 – May 6: Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare

April 30 – May 6: Ali Kwara General Hospital, Azare

Yobe State

April 30 – May 6: Specialist Hospital, Damaturu

May 7 – 12: Specialist Hospitals, Potiskum and Gashua

Gombe State

April 30 – May 6: Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe

North Central Nigeria:

Niger State

April 30 – May 6: Eye Centre, General Hospital, Minna

May 7 – 12: Federal Medical Centre, Bida and Umaru Sanda General Hospital, Bida

Nasarawa State

April 30 – May 6: Federal University Teaching Hospital (Dalhatu Araf), Lafia

FCT, Abuja

April 30 – May 6: Kwali General Hospital

Kwara State

April 30 – May 6: General Hospitals, Lafiagi and Patigi

May 7 – 12: Cottage Hospitals, Ilesha Baruba and Okuta

Source: Legit.ng