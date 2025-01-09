The NNPC Limited Foundation is offering free cataract screening and surgeries to help Nigerians fight blindness

Already, the foundation has screened over 600 individuals in Ogun State and performed 100 successful surgeries

There is a target to spread it nationwide as the foundation aims to improve public health and productivity among Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCl), through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, NNPC Foundation, has launched a free cataract screening and surgical intervention programme to restore sight to 1,000 individuals across Nigeria's southwest region.

NNPC Limited Foundation wants to help Nigerians having eye challenges Photo credit: Casper1774Studio

Source: Getty Images

The initiative kicked off on Wednesday, January 8, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

NNPC Foundation free eye surgeries

Speaking at the event, Emmanuella Arukwe, NNPC Foundation Managing Director, represented by Deputy Manager, Special Projects, Teniola Abu, spoke on the need for quality eye care among Nigerians.

She noted that cataracts remain a leading cause of blindness globally, with the World Health Organisation estimating that 50% of blindness cases in Nigeria are cataract-related.

Arukwe said:

“In many parts of the South-West, limited access to quality eye care exacerbates the challenge of blindness, leading to significant social and economic crises. Vision loss directly impacts productivity, independence, and overall quality of life."

She also revealed that the NNPC foundation hopes to expand free cataract screenings, surgeries, and public education on eye health to other geopolitical zones, ThisDay reports.

Arukwe added:

"At NNPC Foundation, we recognize that vision is more than just a sense, it is a cornerstone of human dignity and opportunity.

Through this program, we strive to transform lives by helping breadwinners reclaim their livelihoods, empowering students to continue their education, and allowing individuals to once again embrace the joys of life."

Reactions to the NNPC eye initiative

Anne Amugo, the Lead Consultant Physician, disclosed that over 600 people have been screened in Ogun State, with another 100 already screened in Lagos State.

She also said the foundation surpassed its 1,000-person target, completing 100 successful cataracts.

Amugo also revealed that the initiative has also restored the sight of three children born blind, including a child previously unable to access treatment due to financial constraints.

Her words:

“This initiative is a testament to the NNPC Foundation’s commitment as a responsible corporate citizen.

“It is positively impacting indigent Nigerians by restoring their vision, independence, and productivity.”

Punch reports that the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Adelola Matemilola and FMC Chief Medical Director Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu praised the foundation's efforts.

They called for free medical intervention to become a regular exercise, highlighting its potential to improve public well-being significantly.

NNPC cancer project

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the NNPC foundation has also announced plans to provide free screenings for cervical and prostate cancers.

The target is 3,000 Nigerians across six geopolitical zones, including workshops and education.

The campaign will bring screening services to approximately 3,000 individuals across the six geopolitical zones, with centres in Kaduna, Rivers, Ondo, Benue, Imo, and Gombe.

