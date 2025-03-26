Dangote Refinery wants to sell residual fuel oil amid plans to shut its 204,000 barrels per day petrol refinery unit

The unit will undergo 30 days of maintenance starting June 1, as the Dangote refinery targets efficiency

Dangote Refinery recently stopped selling petrol in Naira, citing a mismatch between sales revenue and crude purchase

Dangote Petroluem Refinery has launched a tender to sell 128,000 metric tons of residual fuel oil, according to a document summary released on Tuesday.

The tender, set to close today by 1 pm Nigerian time, aims to secure buyers for 88,000 tons of low-sulphur straight-run fuel oil and 40,000 tons of slurry oil for loading between April 10-12

Dangote Refinery to undergo maintenance

Dangote refinery, which has the capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, plans to shut down its 204,000 barrels per day petrol production unit for maintenance starting June 1, as confirmed by industry monitor firm IIR.

This maintenance period is expected to last for 30 days, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler indicates that Dangote's fuel oil exports averaged 75,000 barrels per day from March to August 2024, but declined to 20,000 barrels per day from September onwards due to the commencement of its petrol making residue fluidised catalytic cracking unit.

Dangote exports petroluem product

BusinessPost reports that in efforts to meet its operational targets, Dangote Refinery has been procuring feedstock globally, including from the US, Angola, and Algeria, alongside bolstering domestic deliveries.

Edwin Devakumar, Vice-President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), previously stated in February that the refinery could achieve full operational capacity within 30 days.

The refinery received over 24 million barrels of Nigerian crude supply between October and November last year.

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Industries, reassured the public of the refinery's capability to meet Nigeria's fuel demand with over N600 billion worth of premium motor spirit (PMS) in storage.

On the domestic front, there has been a setback following the decision by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to suspend the naira-for-crude deal.

In response, Dangote Refinery decided to stop the sale of petrol to the Nigerian market in naira to marketers.

The refinery cited financial mismatches between the cost of buying Dollar-denominated crude oil purchase obligations and the selling price in naira.

New petrol prices emerge in Nigeria

In a previous report by Legit.ng revealed that Marketers are now expected to increase fuel prices, with costs projected to reach nearly N900 per litre.

This is because Dangote Refinery's decision to halt the sale of petroleum products in naira exposed the Nigerian market to shifting global prices.

Major depots such as Matrix Warri, Zamson, Rainoil, Pinnacle Warri, and Sobaz have already adjusted their ex-depot prices when selling to marketers from N825 to almost N860 per litre

