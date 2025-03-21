Petroleum product prices have increased at private depots following the collapse of the naira-for-crude deal between refineries and NNPC

Depot owners quickly adjusted their prices after Dangote Refinery announced that it would denominate its petrol sales in dollars

Findings show that private depots have adjusted their prices to N877 per litre from N850 before the Dangote Refinery Announcement

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Petroleum product prices have increased following the halt in the naira-for-crude deal between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and domestic refineries, including the Dangote Refinery.

The six-month deal ensured a steady supply of petroleum products from the Dangote and other domestic refineries, leading to a significant reduction in petroleum product prices.

Dangote's announcement leads to a surge in petrol prices Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Analysts ask Nigerians to brace up for higher prices

Analysts say the deal’s collapse will erode the gains achieved in the downstream petroleum industry since President Bola Tinubu removed the subsidy on May 29, 2025.

Domestic refineries had received crude oil from the state oil company delivered in the local currency, instead of dollars, the international currency in the global oil industry.

However, the Nigerian downstream sector quickly shifted on the announcement that the naira-for-crude arrangement collapsed following Dangote’s suspension of the sale of petroleum products to marketers in the local currency.

Dangote announced a temporary halt in the supply of petroleum products to marketers in naira.

The development has led to a sharp increase in depot prices, with PMS now selling for N875 from N850 per litre before the announcement.

New petrol prices at private depots

Data tracking petrol price movements showed that loading at various depots on Thursday, March 20, 2025, increased with owners selling petrol at N875 per litre.

According to a BusinessDay report, Matrix Warri increased its depot prices by N22 from N852 to N875 per litre, and Zamson Depot raised its price from N853 to N875 per litre.

Rainoil Depot also spiked its prices from N853 to N875 per litre, while Pinnacle Warri and Sobaz changed their prices to N875 per litre from N854 and N850 to N870 and N875 respectively.

Dangote gives reasons for new change

The development now means Nigeria will be getting ready for higher petroleum prices at the pumps after experiencing three price reductions from the Dangote Refinery.

Dangote's announcement sparks changes at the pumps. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Dangote Refinery cited a mismatch in sales proceeds and crude oil purchase obligations for the suspension of petrol sales in naira.

Additionally, the plant denied claims it had halted loading due to a ticketing fraud incident.

Experts predict new petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the suspension of the naira-for-crude arrangement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the Dangote Refinery and domestic refiners, Nigerians have been asked to brace up for higher PMS prices.

The development comes as the parties could not renew the naira-for-crude deal entered into in October last year.

The deal ensured that domestic refineries, including the mega Dangote Refinery, get crude oil in the local currency to ensure availability, better pricing and reduced prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng