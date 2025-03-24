Global site navigation

Marketers Change Petrol Prices, Threaten to Sell Fuel in Dollars Over Dangote’s Announcement
Energy

Marketers Change Petrol Prices, Threaten to Sell Fuel in Dollars Over Dangote’s Announcement

by  Pascal Oparada 3 min read
  • Petroleum marketers have adjusted their pump prices in anticipation of an increase from the Dangote Refinery
  • The move came after the naira-for-crude sale agreement between Dangote Refinery and NNPC collapsed last week
  • The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it would retaliate by selling in dollars if Dangote sells in foreign currency

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Petroleum oil marketers have adjusted their pump prices amid ongoing disagreement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Dangote Refinery over the sale of crude in naira.

Legit.ng reported that the price adjustments came as private depot owners increased their prices from N850 per litre to N878.

Marketers announce plans to sell petrol in dollars
Independent Marketers to sell petrol in dollars as NNPC/Dangote deal fails. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor
Source: Getty Images

Marketers give reasons for wanting to sell in dollars

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has threatened to begin the sale of petrol in dollars if the Dangote Refinery begins selling its products in foreign currency.

New fuel prices: Marketers prepare ahead as Dangote stop sale of petrol in naira

According to IPMAN, the move was in response to worries that denominating transactions in dollars could pressure the naira, causing inflation and affecting energy security.

A previous report by Legit.ng disclosed that the mega Dangote Refinery halted the sale of petroleum products in naira following the collapse of the naira-for-crude sale deal with NNPC.

The refinery revealed that the decision became necessary to avoid an FX mismatch between its sales and crude oil purchase obligations.

The development has led energy policy experts to ask Nigerians to brace up for higher petroleum product prices.

The plant disclosed that its sales of petroleum products in naira have surpassed the value of naira-denominated crude it has received, saying it is adjusting its sales currency in line with its crude currency procurement.

However, IPMAN’s national publicity secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, said selling fuel in dollars would be necessary to avoid financial strain on marketers if the plant adopts dollar transactions.

New petrol prices emerge in Nigeria after Dangote, Donald Trump’s decisions

Petrol sales in dollars will crash the naira

He said the Dangote announcement is not suitable for independent marketers as it would put pressure on the local currency.

The IPMAN scribe appealed to the Nigerian government to continue to supply Dangote products in naira so it does not increase the demand for dollars and pressure the naira.

He said the development will increase dollar sales as demand will outstrip supply, which might lead to inflation and energy insecurity.

Dangote suspends petrol sales in naira
President Bola Tinubu's government engages Dangote Refinery Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor
Source: UGC

Leadership reports that Ukadike asked the Nigerian government to allow Dangote to continue to access crude supplies in naira to avoid economic challenges.

Experts predict new petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the suspension of the naira-for-crude arrangement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the Dangote Refinery and domestic refiners, Nigerians have been asked to brace up for higher PMS prices.

The development comes as the parties could not renew the naira-for-crude deal entered into in October last year.

NNPC clarifies status of PH refinery as depots release new fuel prices

The deal ensured that domestic refineries, including the mega Dangote Refinery, get crude oil in the local currency to ensure availability, better pricing and reduced prices.

