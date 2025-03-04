The Adamawa state government, in partnership with REA, organised a roundtable in Abuja to explore private-sector investment opportunities in renewable energy

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri highlighted his administration’s achievements in economic reforms and rural electrification

The event culminated in the signing of a MoU between the state and REA, with expectations of improving electricity access

Abuja, FCT - The Adamawa state government, in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), hosted a roundtable engagement in Abuja under the theme "Unlocking Private Sector Opportunities in Distributed Renewable Energy."

The event, held at Borno Hall, Transcorp Hilton, focused on investment opportunities in renewable energy and strategies to drive economic growth in Adamawa state, according to a statement released on Monday, March 3.

Fintiri highlights achievements in energy

Speaking at the event, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri outlined his administration’s efforts in economic reforms, infrastructure development, and financial transparency, which he said have improved the ease of doing business and boosted internally generated revenue.

Fintiri disclosed that his government has executed over 30 rural electrification projects, investing approximately ₦3 billion to enhance energy access across various local government areas.

He also announced plans to train 1,000 citizens annually in solar photovoltaic (PV) installation and revealed that an investor is considering the development of a 300-megawatt solar PV farm in the state, a project expected to transform Adamawa’s energy landscape.

The governor stressed his administration’s commitment to mini-grid projects for remote communities, integrating renewable energy in agriculture and transportation, and creating an investor-friendly environment through tax incentives and financial support.

REA commits to expanding electricity access

In his remarks, Aliyu Abba, managing director and CEO of REA, presented an overview of the agency’s initiatives to improve electricity access in Adamawa.

He stated that, with government support, REA has the capacity to reconnect 442,560 people to the national grid.

Abba highlighted that the initiative could attract an estimated $1.9 billion in investments and, if successfully implemented, boost the state’s economic growth by at least $3.7 billion while creating 40,000 jobs.

Using the Vida app, REA identified off-grid areas in Adamawa in need of reconnection, with the Hong local government area having the highest number of communities without electricity.

Abba noted that providing electricity to these communities would stimulate employment, increase the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and enhance revenue generation.

Rural electrification: Adamawa, REA sign MoU

Adamawa’s commissioner for rural infrastructure and community development, Titus Solomon, described the state as rich in natural resources with significant economic potential.

However, he noted that limited energy access has constrained growth.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Adamawa state Government and REA.

Solomon said the partnership aims to expand electricity access in rural areas, providing reliable power to underserved communities just as speakers at the event called for collective efforts to drive sustainable development and secure a greener future for Adamawa.

