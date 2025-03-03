Last week, the Dangote refinery reduced the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit (petrol) from N890 to N825 per litre

Since it began production in 2024, the Dangote refinery has played a key role in addressing fuel scarcity in Nigeria

The latest PMS price decrease, according to importers, might cost an average of N2.5 billion per day and N75 billion per month

For the second time in February, the Dangote refinery lowered the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit (petrol) last week, from N890 to N825 per litre.

This decrease of N65 per litre comes after a previous one on February 1 of N60 per litre.

According to the company, "This strategic price adjustment is intended to ease the financial burden on Nigerians, particularly in anticipation of the Ramadan season, while also supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic recovery initiatives."

The Dangote refinery has been instrumental in tackling fuel scarcity in Africa's most populous nation since it started production in 2024.

Although customers have praised the price reduction, gasoline importers are worried about possible losses. They reportedly said that the most recent PMS price cut might cost them an average of N2.5 billion every day and N75 billion every month.

Numerous Nigerians are benefiting from the reduced pricing while importers and marketers argue over the price adjustments. Customers have beguntaking advantage of the Dangote partner stations because they provide cheaper fuel.

Here are the fuel stations where you can buy Dangote fuel:

MRS

One of Nigeria's largest energy companies, MRS oversees a huge network of gas stations all around the nation. In Lagos, Dangote fuelcosts N860 a liter at MRS stations; in the South-West, it costs N870; in the North, it costs N880; and in the South-South and South-East, it costs N890.

AP (Ardova Petroleum)

One of Nigeria's top domestic companies in the downstream oil, gas, and integrated energy sectors is Ardova Plc, formerly known as Forte Oil Plc. Dangote petrol will cost N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East, thanks to a network of more than 450 filling stations.

Heyden Petroleum

With more than 50 active retail locations around the country, Heyden Petroleum is a rising player in Nigeria's downstream oil and gas industry. Heyden stations, which distribute Dangote gasoline, charge N865 per liter in Lagos, N875 per liter in the South-West, N885 per liter in the North, and N895 per liter in the South-South and in the South-East. devoted to affordability and dependability.

