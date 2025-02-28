Dangote Group has released the prices for its petrol at Ardova, MRS stations, and also Heyden stations nationwide

The new pricing aims to bring relief to Nigerians already battling with a high cost of living due to fuel costs

There are expectations that with the price adjustments from Dangote, many other filling stations will do the same

Dangote Group has officially released the petrol prices for Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and Heyden filling stations.

The three oil marketers are partners of Dangote Refinery, through which its petrol is sold to Nigerians.

According to a message shared on Friday, February 28, Dangote refinery said:

"New petrol price reduction! Buy from our partners' retail outlets nationwide. Our quality diesel and petrol are refined for better engine performance."

Here is a breakdown of prices

MRS

Lagos – N860

South-West – N870

North – N880

South-South & South-East – N880

Ardova Plc (AP)

Lagos – N865

South-West – N875

North – N885

South-South & South-East – N885

Heyden

Lagos – N865

South-West – N875

North – N885

South-South & South-East – N895

Dangote reduces fuel prices

In an earlier statement, Dangote announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, by N65.00, from N890 to N825 per litre, effective from 27th February 2025.

The refinery noted that the strategic price adjustment is designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season, while also supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic recovery policy by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.

Part of the statement reads:

"It is important to note that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently lowered the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products to the benefit of Nigerians. This marks the second price reduction of PMS in February 2025, following a previous decrease of N60.00 earlier in the month.

"Additionally, in December 2024, during the yuletide period, the refinery reduced the price of PMS by N70.50, from N970 to N899.50 per litre, as part of its commitment to easing the cost of living and providing relief to Nigerians during the holiday season.

"This reduction has positively impacted the overall cost of living, benefiting various sectors of the economy, and has also ensured that Nigerians did not experience the perennial fuel scarcity and price hikes typically associated with the yuletide season."

Dangote spoils market for importers

Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery may cost importers of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) an average of N2.5 billion per day and N75 billion per month.

The new ex-depot price of gasoline at the Dangote refinery is over N100 lower than the average landing cost of gasoline, as disclosed by industry participants.

The new Dangote price may push marketers to sell petrol significantly below their costs, which comes at a huge cost.

