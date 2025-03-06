Most of the North-East region now has extremely high transportation costs

This is despite Dangote and the NNPC slashing the price of petrol across the country

Passengers lament the significant increase comparing the price to the prior year's

Days after Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices fell sharply in the first price cut of the year, transportation fares are still expensive in the majority of the Northeast region.

Residents who spoke to BusinessDay insisted that the high cost of goods and services in the area was perpetuated by the government-owned transport corporation and public transport owners' inability to lower charges for both intra- and interstate shuttles.

Residents complained about the high expense of living and voiced concerns about the high cost of transportation.

The price of the pump at petrol stations in Adamawa fluctuates, according to Business Day inspections. NNPC sells for 990 per litre, MRS sells for 845 per litre, while other stations sell for 965 to 1,010 per litre.

The price of petrol in Maiduguri and Damaturu is currently between N960 to N1,010 per litre, which is less than the N1,300 price that was reported in September 2024. However, the current drop in PMS prices has not been reflected in the adjustment of transportation expenses, which had gone up during the increase in gas prices.

Tfare still high despite petrol price cut

According to BusinessDay, the cost of an 8-hour drive from Damaturu to Abuja has increased from N12,000 to N20,000 in the past two years, and the cost of a trip from Maiduguri to Lagos has increased from N28,000 to N48,000 in the past year.

Additionally, Ngozi Nwachukwu, who frequents Gombe to Lagos, claimed that the fare was steadily becoming intolerable as it increased from N14,000 to almost N30,000.

In Taraba State's capital, Jalingo, commuters reported that rates had either quadrupled or increased at an unconscionably high rate throughout the state.

Similarly, Jibo Jonah, a passenger who was at Nwoniyi Park Jalingo to go to Abuja, said that he was asked to pay N20,000 while the fare used to be between N6,000 and N8,000.

He said,

”I am surprised that we used to pay less than 20,000 naira to get to Lagos, but today, I am asked to pay 45,000. This is unbelievable. We expect that as the fuel price is gradually going down, fares should equally follow because the increase in the fare was a result of a hike in the price of fuel”. She stated

Stakeholders react

However, Lawan Shuaibu Maikanwa, the Chairman of Road Transport Workers, Jalingo Branch, emphasised that the reduction in the pump price of fuel was inconsequential, even as he said the cost of vehicle pair parts had increased beyond imagination.

He disclosed that previously, you could buy fairly used tyres at the rate of N6000 to N10,000, but nowadays, the story is shocking as even N25,000 can not give you a fairly used tyre.

As of February 27, 2025, the ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), now N825 per litre, down from N890. This represents a significant reduction of N125 since January.

The ministry of transportation, which is tasked with overseeing, monitoring, and managing the operations of both publicly and privately owned transportation companies, has asked the public to remain calm in the face of transportation difficulties.

He stated that the ministry is working with stakeholders to guarantee complete commuter compliance.

Petrol, cooking gas prices affected as tanker drivers strike continues

Legit.ng reported that vehicle owners in parts of Lagos are experiencing worsening petrol queues as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), an arm of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPEND) continued an indefinite strike.

The strike started on Sunday, February 23, 2025, after the drivers accused the police of extortion and harassment, citing intimidation and illegal levies imposed on them as they transport petrol.

NUPENG revealed that despite appeals to security agencies and the Nigerian government, the situation has continued, which forced them to suspend operations.

