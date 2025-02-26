Dangote petroleum refinery has again announced a reduction in the price of petrol buying from its facility

The new price is set to trigger changes in fuel prices at filling stations across the country in the coming days

Dangote refinery said the new prices provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, from N890 to N825 per litre.

The new price, reflecting a N65 reduction, will take effect from Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Dangote Refinery announces new petrol price ahead of 2025 Ramadan in Nigeria. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement released on X, the Dangote group said the price is designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season.

It added that the new price is in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic recovery policy by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.

The statement reads:

"It is important to note that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently lowered the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products to the benefit of Nigerians.

"This marks the second price reduction of PMS in February 2025, following a previous decrease of N60.00 earlier in the month."

"Additionally, in December 2024, during the yuletide period, the refinery reduced the price of PMS by N70.50, from N970 to N899.50 per litre, as part of its commitment to easing the cost of living and providing relief to Nigerians during the holiday season.

"This reduction has positively impacted the overall cost of living, benefiting various sectors of the economy, and has also ensured that Nigerians did not experience the perennial fuel scarcity and price hikes typically associated with the yuletide season."

Dangote Refinery's new fuel price

Dangote also revealed that Nigerians will be able to purchase high-quality Dangote petrol at the following prices in all our partners' retail outlets., Punch reports.

The statement added:

"For MRS Holdings stations, it will sell for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East respectively.

"The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East."

Nigerians to buy cheaper petrol at filling stations as Dangote Refinery slashes fuel price ahead of 2025 Ramadan. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote assures of petrol supply

Dangote Petroleum Refinery further assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, as well as a surplus for export to enhance the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Dangote added:

"The company calls on marketers to support this initiative, ensuring that Nigerians remain the primary beneficiaries of this effort.

"This collective action will contribute to the broader economic recovery plan led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is committed to making Nigeria self-sufficient in refined petroleum products and establishing the country as a leading oil export hub."

Kyari reassures Nigerians on fuel quality at NNPC stations

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has dismissed reports of substandard petrol in the country.

Kyari's message is in response to a viral video comparing NNPC's petrol with Dangote's

The video alleged that petrol from NNPC retail stations burns faster than Dangote petroleum refinery products sold by MRS.

