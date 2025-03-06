Dangote petrol will be sold at Optima Energy filling stations at the newly announced prices by the refinery

Optima Energy joins the list of companies distributing and selling petroleum products from the refinery at affordable rates

Dangote Refinery has expressed its commitment to helping Nigerians access cheaper fuel, fostering increased competition in the market

Optima Energy has been added to the list of companies distributing and selling petroleum products from the Dangote refinery.

The oil company joins MRS, Heyden, and Ardova Plc as key partners in the supply chain for Dangote petrol.

The Dangote Group announced the addition of Optima Energy on Tuesday, March 4 as part of its strategy to expand the reach of its petroleum products.

This comes as the refinery reduced its petrol price to N825 per litre at the gantry and directed its partners to sell below N900 per litre, with rates varying by location.

Dangote petrol prices

Optimus Energy filling stations will be selling Dangote petrol at the same price offered by Ardova and also Heyden.

MRS remains the filling station offering the lowest petrol prices.

The company said in a statement:

“Nigerians will be able to purchase high-quality Dangote petrol at the following prices across our partners’ retail outlets: For MRS Holdings stations, it will be sold for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East regions."

It added that the same pricing structure would apply to Ardova Petroleum (AP) and Heyden stations, with petrol sold at N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East.

Dangote refind Nigerians

Dangote Petroluem refinery has promised to refund Nigerians who buy petrol above the advertised prices, Punch reports.

The statement added.

“It is both unpatriotic and detrimental to the welfare of Nigerians for any party to purchase at a rate of N825 per litre and then sell to consumers at N945 or more per litre. This constitutes excessive profiteering, further burdening Nigerians for personal gain.

"Consumers who purchase fuel above the advertised rate at any of its key partners (Ardova Plc (AP), Heyden, or MRS) anywhere in Nigeria are encouraged to report to Dangote refinery with their receipts for a full refund of the excess amount."

NNPC reduces fuel price

In a previous report by Legit.ng, it was revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has also reduced its pump price of petrol to N860 per litre.

The new NNPC price became effective on Monday, March 3, 2025, marking an important reduction from the previous price of N920 per litre, relieving Nigerians grappling with high living costs.

The NNPC price reduction has sparked a wave of competition among private dealers.

