A lecturer of the Lagos State University has filed a petition to LASCOPA and FCCPC against Ikeja Electric Distribution Company

His petition alleged that instead of changing old meters immediately, officials of the DisCo place the customers on estimated billing to exploit them

The FCCPC has sent a response to Ikeja Electric directing them to immediately replace the said meters

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

An angry lecturer of the Lagos State University (LASU), has filed a petition against the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) over allegations of extortion through estimated bills, and refusal to replace old prepaid meters.

Dr. Tunde Akanni, an Associate Professor of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies alleged that officials of the DisCo have continued to mindlessly extort members of the public, under the pretext of replacing their old Unistar prepaid meters.

The professor lamented his sour experience where his old meter was taken away, and he was told to pay N120,000 and apply online to get a new meter. Photo Credit: Picture alliance/NurPhoto

The petition dated 29 December 2024 called for the intervention of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), to address the exploitative practices.

Dr Akanni alleged, in his petition, that officials of Ikeja Electric DisCo disregarded the warnings of the FCCPC and deactivated the Unistar Prepaid meters of residents of Lagos State Government (LASG) quarters at 47 Sobo Arobiodu street, Ikeja GRA.

FCCPC directs DisCos to halt meter replacement

In a November 5, 2024 release, the FCCPC ordered Ikeja and Eko Electric Distribution companies to halt the replacement of Unistar Prepaid meters and desist from moving customers to estimated billing due to delays in meter replacement.

The director of corporate affairs, FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu, had noted too that contravention of this order would attract dire consequences.

Removing old meters without replacing

Dr. Akanni alleged that Ikeja Electric flouted this FCCPC order. He narrated that they waited until customers exhausted their units and could not recharge them. They would then remove old 'faulty' meters with the promise of replacing them.

Once the old meters are retrieved, he said, they reconnect customers directly rather than replace the meter, and then charge them arbitrarily under the estimated billing.

He lamented his sour December experience where his old meter was taken away, and he was told to pay N120,000 and apply online to get a new meter.

FCCPC responds to the petition

In response to Dr. Akanni’s petition, FCCPC sent a missive to Ikeja Electricity Company dated January 14, 2025, titled: Complaint by Tunde Akanni on Failed Service Delivery and signed by the Surveillance & Investigations Officer, David Akoji.

The DisCos are still yet to comply or respond, despite this.

DisCo releases new price for prepaid meters

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric Company announced last week that the government had approved new prices for prepaid meters.

This is the first review for the new year(2025) and for single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.

The new prices turned out to be lower, as some providers had reduced asking prices. This means that Nigerians applying for prepaid meters from January 2025 would get them at slightly reduced prices.

