The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has asked customers without prepaid meters to register for them to eliminate estimated billing.

Rekhiat Momoh, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, made this appeal during a Customer Engagement forum at the Ijora Business Unit in Lagos, which serves areas such as Otto, Iganmu, Ijora, Alaka, Iponri, Ebute Metta, Adekunle, Iwaya, Otto, Onike, Surulere, Yaba, and Ajegunle.

Represented by the General Manager of Commercial, Samuel Edoho, Momoh emphasized that the meeting aimed to foster collaboration with customers.

She highlighted the company's commitment to safeguarding lives, properties, and equipment, and noted that the town hall meeting provided an opportunity to directly address issues affecting communities within the EKEDC network.

Momoh also pointed out that ongoing stakeholder engagement has led to positive outcomes, with prompt feedback helping to review and address challenges related to power supply, vandalism, and other service delivery issues.

She assured customers that EKEDC has plans to bridge the metering gap by providing smart meters to all electricity consumers and that payments made for meters would be refunded through tokens.

She said:

“Customers who are yet to register are advised to visit EKEDC’s official website and fill out the application form to benefit from the ongoing massive metering.

“We have given matching orders to all meter vendors to install all backlogs with immediate effect to enable all customers to have access to prepaid meters.”

Regarding the issue of meter installer extortion, Momoh advised electricity consumers not to pay any fees to installers before their meters are set up.

She mentioned that many meter vendors and installers have already faced penalties for demanding extra charges for meter installations.

