Petrol marketers are counting their losses as NNPC Limited joins Dangote Refinery in slashing fuel prices

The price war between NNPC and Dangote Refinery is intensifying, with NNPC’s Lagos price now N10 per litre cheaper than that of Dangote Refinery

There are expectations of further price changes in the coming days, as Nigeria now operates a market-driven pricing regime

Petroleum marketers have raised concerns following the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

The NNPC on Easter Monday instructed its filling stations in Lagos to adjust the pump price to N880 per litre from the previous price of N910.

While in Abuja petrol price dropped from N950 per litre to N935.

The move by NNPC comes shortly after the Dangote refinery lowered its ex-depot price from N865 to N835 per litre, prompting adjustments in retail prices by its partners such as MRS, Heyden, Optima Energy, TechnOil and Ardova.

These companies were directed to sell petrol at N890 in Lagos, N900 in the South West, N910 in the South-South, and N920 in the North East, slightly higher than NNPC's new rates.

Based on NNPC's new Lagos price, petrol will be N10 cheaper than at Dangote's partners stations.

Marketers raised concerns about new petrol prices

The Punch reports that marketers are concerned the new petrol price will expose them to significant financial losses, as many filling stations have yet to sell their old stocks.

Hammed Fashola, the National Vice President of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, who confirmed NNPC's price adjustment, expressed concerns about the financial impact on marketers.

He said:

"The price reduction is a welcome development for consumers, but it severely affects marketers who are now incurring significant losses.

"We are doing our best to manage our losses by selling off old stock at reduced rates. However, the current situation is economically challenging for us."

When asked about future price projections, Fashola declined to speculate, citing volatile factors such as crude oil prices and exchange rates as crucial determinants.

He added:

"Predicting further price drops like N800 or N700 per litre is uncertain due to global economic factors affecting oil prices and our national economy."

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane, believes that the price war between Dangote Refinery and NNPCL will benefit the consumer more.

He said:

"In a price war, nobody wins; the consumers win in the short run, and then eventually, the market goes back to where it should be. But, at the end of the day, between now and June, the price leadership will be firmly established."

PETROAN WANTS 6 months fixed prices

In a similar development, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have condemned the persistent fluctuations in petrol prices by the Dangote Refinery and the NNPC.

The marketers said that the changes are causing massive losses and discouraging investment in the sector.

PETROAN has therefore called for a regulatory framework that mandates price stability for at least six months.

