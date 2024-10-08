Nigerian electricity company, EKEDC has announced a payment service downtime which will last for three days

The service disruption is due to a planned migration to a new All-in-One System for operational efficiency

During this period, customers will be unable to make payments or recharge prepaid meters through online platforms and physical outlets

The Eko Electricity Distribution (EKEDC) has announced a scheduled payment service downtime for its customers from October 18 to October 21, 2024.

In a statement, the company said the disruption would be caused by its planned migration to an All-in-One System.

Customers will not be able to recharge for 3 days Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

EKEDC promised that customers with units will not be affected by the downtime.

The message reads:

"The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) would like to inform our valued customers about a scheduled payment service downtime from October 18th to October 21st, 2024.

"This temporary disruption is due to our transition to a new, state-of-the-art All-in-One System, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer experience.

"During this period, customers will be unable to make payments or recharge their prepaid meters through both online platforms and physical payment outlets.

"While electricity supply will remain unaffected, we kindly urge all customers to recharge their prepaid meters and settle any outstanding bills before the downtime to prevent any disruption in service."

EKEDC speaks on the downtime

Babatunde Lasaki, the general manager of corporate communications at EKEDC explained that the migration is to further provide superior customer experience.

He said:

The All-in-One System will enhance our ability to manage customer data, streamline billing and operations, address service issues more effectively, and provide self-service options for our customers.

"Once implemented, customers will be able to access their information and transaction history directly, eliminating the need to contact us or visit our offices for assistance.

"Our team is working diligently to ensure a smooth transition. We encourage our prepaid customers to purchase enough units to cover their needs during this payment service downtime to avoid any disruption in electricity service. We also advise our postpaid customers to make their bill payments in advance, as they will not be able to do so during this period."

