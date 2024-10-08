LOTUS Bank Limited has erected a new branch strategically located at Admiralty Way in Lekki

The purpose of the well-located bank branch is to service the growing population of Lekki and the surrounding area

LOTUS Bank remains committed to maintaining the highest ethical standards within the banking sector

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

As part of its mission to broaden its reach and provide ethical banking accessibility for both consumers and businesses, LOTUS Bank LImited has officially launched its new branch.

The new branch of LOTUS Bank, one of Nigeria's non-interest banks is opened at Admiralty Way in Lekki.

LOTUS Bank has officially launched its new branch. Photo Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: UGC

The purpose of this strategically located bank branch is to serve the expanding population of Lekki and its environs with improved financial services, DailyTrust reported.

LOTUS Bank provides a variety of products intended to meet the financial needs of its clients and encourage economic empowerment, with an emphasis on non-interest banking principles.

Kafilat Araoye, CEO of LOTUS Bank said,

“We are thrilled to flag-off our new branch in Lekki, a vibrant hub of commerce and innovation. This location not only strengthens our presence in Lagos but also underscores our commitment to providing our customers with seamless access to our services. We are dedicated to fostering financial inclusion and supporting the aspirations of our clients.”

“LOTUS Bank is dedicated to showcasing our superior passion for customer satisfaction,” she continued. “With the support of our highly trained staff, we are determined to fulfill our mission in the non-interest banking sector by providing best-in-class service delivery.”

To provide a simple and effective banking experience, the Admiralty Way branch will have digital banking options, a customer care lounge, and an ATM gallery.

Customers can anticipate individualised attention and direction from an experienced staff that is dedicated to comprehending their particular financial requirements.

LOTUS Bank is still dedicated to upholding the strictest moral guidelines in the banking industry and providing services and goods that align with the precepts of Islamic finance.

Newly opened bank announces important changes

Legit.ng reported that Chinwe Iloghalu has been named executive director of institutional and commercial banking at NOVA Bank, and David Isiavwe has been appointed executive director of operations and information technology.

Following its recent conversion to a national commercial bank, NOVA Bank is pursuing innovation and wants to strengthen its executive team. This includes the appointments made as part of this plan.

When questioned about the nominations, NOVA Bank Chairman Phillips Oduoza said that the appointment of Mrs. Iloghalu and Dr. Isiavwe marks a significant milestone in the creation of the management team that will lead NOVA into its upcoming phase of growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng