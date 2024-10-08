The Nigerian Communications Commission earlier issued a statement about Starlink's satellite internet service provider operations

The commission planned to initiate enforcement measures against Starlink, for boosting its subscription costs in Nigeria

In another report, it asked editors and journalists to withdraw any articles that were linked to the statement

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has withdrawn the press release it had earlier issued about Starlink's satellite internet service provider operations.

NCC earlier indicated plans to initiate enforcement measures against Starlink. Photo Credit: Elon Musk, FG

Source: UGC

The NCC admitted that the statement was released incorrectly in a brief message sent to media outlets on Tuesday. It also asked editors and journalists to withdraw any articles that were linked to the statement, according to a Punch report.

“Kindly note that this press statement on Starlink was issued in error. It is hereby withdrawn. If already published, kindly bring down,”

the message, signed by the NCC’s Manager of Media Relations, Kunle Azeez, stated.

Earlier publication

The commission’s director of public affairs, Reuben Muoka, earlier indicated plans to initiate enforcement measures against Starlink, for boosting its subscription costs in Nigeria without the regulator’s approval.

Starlink informed both current and potential customers that the price increase will impact them in a statement delivered to them last week.

The monthly subscription rate was raised from N38,000 to N75,000, a 97% increase.

New customers will also have to pay more for the Starlink kit, which is now N590,000 (up 34% from N440,000), which is the hardware required for installation.

The NCC asserted that it had not authorized the price hike, nevertheless.

“The decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission,” Muoka said.

He explained that the commission was astonished when the company announced the pricing increases, despite having filed a request with the NCC for a price adjustment, which the regulator had yet to accept.

Elon Musk Introduces Low-Cost Mini Starlink Dish

Legit.ng reported that SpaceX is set to launch the much-awaited Starlink mini dish, an innovative gadget that promises to revolutionise internet accessibility, especially in underprivileged areas.

The new product aims to give people in isolated areas—where physical connections are unfeasible and mobile connections only offer restricted bandwidth—access to satellite-based internet service.

The Starlink mini is regarded as a game-changer. It is substantially smaller and more portable than the existing 23.4-inch by 15.07-inch Starlink dish, which measures only 11.4 inches by 9.8 inches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng