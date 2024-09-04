Femi Otedola has expressed his congratulations to Aliko Dangote on the completion of his $20 billion refinery

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has congratulated Aliko Dangote on the actualisation of his $20bn refinery in Lagos.

Otedola declared that Nigeria would no longer have to submit to foreign powers for its fuel needs since the Dangote Refinery has started producing petrol.

Otedola wrote in a social media post on Tuesday,

“You have not just built a refinery; you have liberated us from the chains of economic dependence that have held this nation back for far too long. The days of bowing to foreign powers for our fuel needs are over, thanks to your vision and determination."

Otedola said with the 650,000 barrels per day facility fully producing aviation fuel, diesel, and petrol, Dangote has dealt a death blow to local cabals, who have grown rich by keeping Nigeria in a perpetual state of dependence.

“I am reminded of the time you revolutionised the cement industry in Nigeria. Ships that once brought in cement turned into rusting relics, scraps of a bygone era.

“Now, with your refinery in full swing, I foresee a similar fate for fuel imports. The depot owners should take heed—it’s time to dismantle those depots and sell them as scraps while the market is still high. The world has changed, and those who do not adapt will be left behind.

“Aliko, you have my deepest admiration and respect. Congratulations to you and the entire board, management and staff of Dangote Refinery on this monumental achievement. This is not just a victory for you but for every Nigerian who dares to dream. May this be just the beginning of even greater things to come,” he said.

