“It’s a US Quality:” Dangote Refinery Speaks on Colour of Petrol Causing Buzz
- The Dangote Refinery has spoken about the quality of petrol released from the facility
- Aliko Dangote described the quality of the petrol as meeting global standards and matching US quality
- He said that Nigerians can rest knowing that their engines would be intact while using the product
The Dangote Refinery has finally fulfilled its promise of releasing petrol into the Nigerian market.
The 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery launched the petrol into the Nigerian market on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, amid high expectations from Nigerians suffering from acute scarcity in the past month.
Dangote assures of top-quality product
The rollout of Dangote is a milestone for Africa’s largest oil producer, which has not produced petrol in the last 28 years.
Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, described the event as a day of celebration for Nigerians and stated that the PMS from the facility would be of top quality.
Dangote said:
“You will now have good petrol while your engines will last longer. You will not have an engine issue, which many of us were having. It won’t happen at all.”
He stressed that the quality of the petrol from the $19 billion refinery would compete with global standards, saying it matches that of anywhere in the world, including the US, the Americas, Europe and other places.
Dangote petrol to hit stations in 48 hours
The facility, which began producing diesel and aviation fuel in January, plans to reach total capacity by the end of the year.
According to reports, Dangote assured Nigerians that the product would be available in the pumps within 48 hours after the launch, highlighting the broader economic benefits of the refinery’s operations.
“We will help to restore industry and manufacturing. We will begin real import substitution, which is what we have, you know, saving foreign exchange, earning foreign exchange, stabilising the naira, and it will also help bring down inflation and cost of living,” he said.
Colour of Dangote's fuel sparks reactions
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians on X are reacting to the colour of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) produced by the Dangote Refinery.
Many who reacted said they saw a colourless and transparent petrol for the first time.
The reactions followed a video in which the president of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, showed the PMS in a bottle. Arise TV shared the video.
