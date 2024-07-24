Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The House of Representatives has once again instructed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to revert to the previous electricity tariff for Band A.

This decision was made on Tuesday after the adoption of recommendations from the House Committee on Power, led by its chairman, Victor Nwokolo.

House of Reps orders NERC to reverse new electricity tariff

The report was approved by the Committee of the Whole, chaired by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

It would be recalled that on April 3, NERC had sanctioned an increase in the electricity tariff for customers in the Band A category.

According to the commission, these customers, who receive 20 hours of electricity daily, were to start paying N225 per kilowatt (kW) from April 3, up from N66.

However, the tariff was later reduced to N206.80/kW on May 6.

While presenting the report, Victor Nwokolo stated that NERC should revert to the previous tariff as indicated in the earlier motion considered by the House, emphasizing that Nigerians cannot afford the new rates.

He mentioned that the House also decided that an independent team of experts should be consulted by the joint committees to determine the actual cost of the electricity tariff.

Nwokolo added that the lawmakers resolved that all electricity distribution companies should revert to the old tariff until the House resolves the matter.

Nwokolo said:

“In conclusion, the joint committees is that the implementation of the tariff increase should be over a period of time, it should be in phases not what they have just done, it should be in phases.”

On April 30, the House of Representatives previously requested that NERC suspend the implementation of the new tariff after adopting a motion of urgent public importance.

