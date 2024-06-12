A Lagos-based high court has issued an interim order that forbids the NERC and ten distribution corporations from increasing tariffs

This came after the petitioner prayed the court to mandate the DisCos and power regulators to allow the old power pricing to be used

The tariff increase was required because the FG could no longer afford to give power subsidies, according to the minister of power

An interim ruling prohibiting the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and ten distribution firms (DisCos) from raising tariffs has been issued by a high court located in Lagos.

The court issued an order restraining the respondents from taking any additional actions. Photo Credit: Sirisak Boakaew, SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

The ex parte order was granted on Monday by Presiding Judge Lewis Allagoa.

Recall that NERC earlier authorised an increase in the electricity cost for consumers classified as Band A on April 3.

According to the commission, starting on April 3, clients falling into this category—who receive 20 hours of power every day—will have to pay N225 per kilowatt (kW).

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, had stated in defence that the federal government could no longer afford to provide power subsidies, which is why the tariff hike was necessary.

Stakeholders and organised labour unions, however, have demanded that the raise be reversed because they believe it is unsustainable.

Court decides

As per the court document obtained by TheCable, the FHC/L/CS/881/2024 complaint was filed with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as the applicant.

The DisCos, which are the first respondents, include the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC), and the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDC).

Others are Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC).

The paper states that the NERC is the second respondent in the lawsuit.

The petitioner prayed that the DisCos and the authority overseeing electricity use permit the continued use of the previous electricity pricing.

The court issued an order restraining the respondents from taking any additional actions, such as cutting off the power supply, until the motion in this case was decided, after carefully reviewing the application and the applicant's submissions.

“That the order is without prejudice to the obligation of the plaintiff from paying their electricity bill at the old rate,”

the court said.

The hearing on the subject was therefore postponed until June 24.

Moses Ajibola, a resident of Ajegunle told Legit.ng that it would be so unfair of the government to go through with implementing the hike considering that Nigerians are already going through a lot.

He said,

"These people need to be considerate to Nigerians. we are struggling with high cost of transport and the alrming increase in food price cost already. Now is not the time for any more hike in electricity cost."

