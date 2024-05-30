NNPCL today commissioned a new Compressed Natural Gas filling plant in Lagos to serve Nigerians

The plant is expected to service over 3,700 cars and 600 trucks daily that are running on CNG, an alternative to petrol

President Tinubu's administration has intensified efforts to get more Nigerians to use CNG-powered vehicles

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) has decided to open a new gas station in Lagos specifically for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

The new station is expected to service over 3,700 cars and 600 trucks daily that have been converted to run on CNG.

NNPC to open new fillings stations to sell CNG Photo credit: nnpcllimited

Source: Getty Images

NNPC executive director

Speaking on the new gas station, Kayode Opeifa, the Executive Director of the Centre for Sustainable Mobility/Access Development (MenSMAD), said the gas infrastructure will be a 5.2 million standard cubic feet plant around the gas hub in Ilasamaja, Lagos State.

He said:

"The NNPC, in partnership with Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL), will commission a 5.2 million standard cubic feet plant on May 30, 2024, around the gas hub in Ilasamaja.

"The facility is ready and will include two key components: a compression plant and a dispensing outlet. The compression plant will compress natural gas (CNG) to increase its value, while the dispensing outlet will allow CNG vehicle owners to refuel.

In addition to vehicle refueling, the plant will enable the purchase of compressed gas in bottles or tubes for industrial production. It can service approximately 3,700 cars or 600 trucks daily.

"Unlike traditional plants, this state-of-the-art facility will feature multiple dispensing sets for cars, trucks, and buses, allowing for the rapid servicing of many vehicles within a short period.

CNG and price

CNG is a fuel gas under pressure that remains clear, odourless and non-corrosive. It is an alternative to petrol.

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while for heavy commercial vehicles, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

