NNPCL Limited has partnered with a private company to open a new filling station where Nigerians can buy CNG

CNG, an alternative fuel, allows Nigerians to refill their cars, trucks, and buses for as low as N200

NNPCL has promised that more similar stations will open at various locations nationwide in the coming months

The federal government has commissioned a 5.2 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant/autogas facility at Isolo Industrial Area, Ilasamaja in Lagos.

NNPC promises six more nationwide Photo credit: nnpclimited

In a statement on Friday, May 31, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said the facility, built in partnership with Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (an Axxela Company), will allow Nigerians to buy cheaper alternative fuel.

NNPC opens new gas station

Speaking afacility'slity's commissioning, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), said the facility represents a critical turning point in developing affordable, sustainable, and secure energy sources in the country.

Ekpo noted that CNG is a mature technology used globally as a transport fuel, as it is the cleanest burning fuel in terms of Nitrogen Oxide and soot emissions, Punch reports.

He stressed that while it can be employed to power passenger cars and city buses, CNG passenger vehicles emit 5-10% less CO2 than comparable gasoline-powered passenger vehicles.

His words:

"Although the elimination of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy has brought difficulties, it has also given us a once-in-a-lifetime chance to invent and adopt more economical, efficient, and sustainable energy alternatives."

NNPC makes promise

Speaking also, Mele Kyari, the NNPC's Group Managing Director, revealed plans to add more similar stations nationwide.

He said that an agreement has been reached with Axxela Limited to deliver six CNG mother and service station plants and stations of 5.2 mmscfd capacity each in selected locations spread across the six geopolitical zones, including the FCT, to ease access to bulk CNG.

He stated that the move was in addition to Retail's phased deployment of CNG in over 100 stations across the country and other joint venture partnerships on CNG.

The price of CNG

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while for heavy commercial vehicles, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

