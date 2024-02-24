Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Port-Harcourt Refinery is slated to recommence operations with a projected output of two million litres of petrol and 2.2 million litres of diesel daily, as per the Federal Government's announcement.

These details were disclosed in a statement released by Olajide Oshundun, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Port Harcourt Refinery to produce 2m litres of petrol, 2.2m litres of diesel per day

It was further specified that the existing refinery plant is set to yield 54,000 barrels per day, while the new plant, nearing the final stages of construction, is anticipated to commence production by year-end.

The Minister of State Nkeiruka Onyejeocha conveyed these statements following a thorough inspection of the facility, conducted alongside organized labour leadership.

She further indicated that the collective capacities of both plants would yield a daily production of 10 million litres of PMS.

The statement read in part:

“She explained that the old plant would begin with 54,000 barrels per day, which would produce two million litres of PMS and 2.2 million litres of diesel per day, while the new plant, which is currently going through its last phase of completion, would also begin production before the end of the year.

"The combined capacity of the two plants, when fully on stream, would produce 10 million litres of PMS per day”

During the inspection visit to the refinery by a joint delegation from the TUC and the Federal Government, the minister remarked that both organized labour and government reports confirmed the refinery's completion status at 80%.

Last year, a planned visit to the Port-Harcourt refinery was one of the agreed-upon points in the 16-point agreement between the Federal Government and organized labour.

