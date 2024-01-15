NNPC Limited is planning to hand over the government-owned Port Harcourt Refinery for maintenance to a private company

The companies are expected to meet certain conditions to stand a chance of securing the contract

The Port Harcourt oil refinery is almost ready to begin operation, and NNPC is ready to entrust it to a competent company

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has called for applications from private companies interested in maintaining and operating the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

NNPCL in a statement on X platform on Monday, January 15, 2023 explained that the decision was made to improve dependability and sustainability.

The statement reads:

“Request For Expression Of Interest (EOI) For The Provision Of Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Services For NNPC Limited Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is seeking to engage reputable and credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain one of its refineries, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), to ensure reliability and sustainability towards meeting the nation's fuel supply and energy security obligations.

“Complete details on description, eligibility criteria, compliance with the Nigerian Content Act, Submission of EOI documents, closing date and important information are available on our official website when you visit https://cms1977.nnpcgroup.com/uploads/NNPC_EOI_for_the_Provision_of_Operation_cbfa7aa37a.pdf.”

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed that the NNPCL had commenced the supply of crude oil to the Port Harcourt refinery to test-run it.

Also, on December 21, 2023, the Federal Government announced the mechanical completion of rehabilitation work on the Area-5 Plant of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State.

NNPC gives conditions

Based on the document, NNPC said that the contract scope shall cover refinery business processes like long-term and short-term production/operations planning; production and operations execution.

Other function will be monitoring, reporting, and optimisation of operations; maintenance execution; health and safety; environmental management; minor projects and others, Punch reports.

NNPCL further requested that interested companies must demonstrate a minimum average annual Turnover of at least $2 billion for the financial years ending: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively.

NNPC added:

"Submit here all online through the electronic NNPC Ltd/NipeX Tender Portal on or before 12:00 Noon on Monday, 26th February 2024, at www.nipex-ng.com.

"The EOI shall be opened virtually, following the deadline for EOIs submission at 12:00 Noon on Monday, 26th February 2024, using the NNPC Microsoft Teams. Bidders who have submitted their EOIs and external observers shall be invited to attend the virtual live stream bid opening session.

" In the event of any unscheduled holiday on the EOI submission date, the new deadline for the submission of EOIs will be on the next working day. Accordingly, EOI Closing Date/time shall be extended to the next working day and time."

