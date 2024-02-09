Shell Petroleum Development Company has confirmed the supply of 475,000 barrels of crude oil to the Port Harcourt Refinery

The Refinery is set to commence production after many years due to poor maintenance

In the last two years, the Port Harcourt Refinery has been undergoing maintenance and testing to ensure optimal performance

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Port Harcourt refinery is set to begin operations after receiving 475,000 barrels of crude oil from Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited.

The crude oil supply is the first to be made in the past few years due to the poor state of the plant, which called for rehabilitation and testing to ensure readiness for sustainable operations.

Port Harcourt Refinery to commence production after receiving crude oil Credit: Ben Reinhart

Source: UGC

Port Harcourt Refinery complete testing

Shell said the crude oil supply was significant and made possible via intensive preparations, partnerships and the dedication of the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal (BOGT) and the Port Harcourt Refinery Company teams.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The oil firm stated that some activities have been done, including pressure and leak testing, to ensure pipeline integrity by relevant subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPL).

Also, the integrity and maintenance activities on the Oil and Gas Terminal Refinery export pumps and associated parts were carried out at the terminal via diligent efforts of the BOT operations and maintenance teams.

Shell stated that the recommencement of crude oil supply from the BOGT to Port Harcourt Refinery is a significant achievement and a game-changer for the industry and Nigeria.

The intensive preparations, partnerships, and dedication of both teams involved were responsible for overcoming challenges and ensuring safe and efficient supply operations.

Port Harcourt Refinery begins production after two years

According to Shell, the move will support the government's plan of a steady supply of petroleum products to the downstream market and other associated benefits to Nigeria's economy.

"This milestone will support the government's aspiration of a steady supply of petroleum products to the downstream market and other associated benefits to the nation's economy," Shell stated.

A Vanguard report says that Shell said the rehabilitation has been ongoing at the Refinery for over two years, and NNPL promised to complete phase one of the project by December 31, 2023.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, said that as of December 15, 2023, 84.4% of Area 5 Plant, a critical part of the Refinery, and 77% of the entire rehabilitation project had been completed.

NNPC announces date to complete Warri Refinery

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has said that the mechanical completion of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

In a brief reply to The Punch's question about when the plant would be mechanically finished, Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPCL, stated that the goal was to resolve it by the first quarter of this year.

WRPC, one of Nigeria's three refineries operated by NNPCL, is situated in Warri, Delta State, and was established in 1978.

Source: Legit.ng